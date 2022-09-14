Nollywood celebrity couple, Stan Nze and Blessing Jessica Obasi, recently clocked one year together as a married couple

The couple’s fans made sure their anniversary was a memorable one as they treated them to a sweet surprise

Fans stormed the couple’s church with beautiful gifts to celebrate their anniversary and the video left netizens in their feelings

Popular Nigerian celebrity couple, Stan Nze and Blessing Jessica Obasi, celebrated their one-year anniversary in style, thanks to their fans.

The Nollywood stars had gone to their church for thanksgiving as their marriage clocked a year old when their fans treated them to a beautiful surprise.

The couple’s fans stormed the church with beautiful, thoughtful and mouth-watering gifts as the stars looked on in shock.

Actor Stan Nze and wife surprised by fans on first wedding anniversary. Photos: @blessingjessicaobasi

Source: Instagram

By their reactions, it was obvious that they were not expecting the show of love from fans, and the gesture really touched them.

According to Blessing, she doubts they would ever forget the surprise from their fans. She also showed off the platters of food, cakes, money tower, picture frame and more gifts they got from their fans.

In the caption of the post, she wrote:

“Omo ehhhhhh Una love too choke ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️ we still haven’t recovered. You indeed took us by surprise. We don’t know what we have done to deserve this sort of love.

"We are eternally grateful to the universe for giving us a family like you all. Thank youuuuuuuuuu We love you all dearly and pray that the Almighty God meets you individually at the points of your needs.”

See the video below:

Netizens celebrate the Nze’s on their wedding anniversary

Read some of the heartwarming messages from social media users below:

Datgal_sarah:

“We love you both so much .”

Uniquesuzzy:

“You deserve all the love beautiful nwannem ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

glamourboxbyallegratheactress:

“❤️we are so glad you both enjoyed the surprise. Nzerian success. Glad to be a part of the memorable moment.”

uwailaosamwonyi:

“Amen ma... You're so beautiful, chia, skin is flawless, camera doesn't do you justice, it was lovely meeting you, so excited that I was just smiling... Once again HWA, the first of forever to come. We Nzerians love you both to the moon and back .”

1kjewelryshop:

“This is so beautiful .”

Nice one.

Source: Legit.ng