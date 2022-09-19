Nollywood movie star Femi Adebayo’s wife recently clocked a new age and he went all out to celebrate her

To make the day a special one, the King of Thieves movie star splashed a whopping sum of N2.5 million on his woman

A video shared on Instagram captured the moment a gifting company stormed their residence and presented the dummy cheque among other gift items

Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo recently took to social media in celebration of his dear wife who clocked a new age.

Apart from dedicating lovely words to her, the movie star shared a video that captured how he specially celebrated his woman.

Femi Adebayo gifts wife N2.5 million on birthday. Photo: @royalhugsurprises

Source: Instagram

Apparently, the actor had made plans with a gifting company to come to their residence with special gifts for his woman.

The video shared on his page captured how the celebrant was lovingly celebrated by close friends and family members who were present.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

A different portion also showed the moment a cheque of N2.5 million was presented to the celebrant by her husband alongside other gifts.

Watch the video below:

Check out photos below:

Social media users react

omolarapiccolo said:

"May God replenish your pocket bro...thanks for Celebrating her❤️."

omidan_olayinka said:

"This is so beautiful...... Happy birthday to you mama."

mariam_cute_mariam said:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️ All was I see here is pure love from the husband to the wife, pure love from children and family and friends so sweet to wacth see me smiling all thru Happy birthday once again."

ts_bbytee said:

"So beautiful to watch ❤️."

biskanefabricstyle said:

"Congratulations darling ❤ you will live long to eat the fruits of your labour in Jesus Holy name Amen. Happy birthday."

Yul Edochie absent as wife May, daughter storm the streets on her birthday for charity outreach, video emerges

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Yul Edochie’s wife clocked a new age and she was lovingly celebrated by friends and family members.

In the spirit of celebration, May and some friends stormed the streets for an outreach programme that saw her celebrating the day with residents of a Lagos community.

A video shared by the celebrant captured the fun activities that went down and how she equally gave out different food items.

Source: Legit.ng