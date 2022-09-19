Nollywood actress Caroline Hutchings’ daughter, Elizabeth, clocked a new age some days ago and a lovely birthday party was thrown for her

The Barbie-themed party had close friends and family members in attendance, including Caroline’s ex-husband, Musa Danjuma

A video of the ex-husband and wife happily dancing together at the event stirred mixed reactions from many on social media

Nollywood movie star Caroline Hutchings went the extra mile in celebrating her daughter Queen Elizabeth’s birthday.

The Real Housewives of Lagos star decided to throw a colourful Barbie-themed party for the celebrant and she flooded Instagram with photos, and videos showing moments from the party.

Caroline Hutchings' daughter's birthday celebration. Photo: @carolynahutchings

Source: Instagram

One video captured the celebrant looking just like a princess in an adorable gown she rocked for her special day.

See below:

Musa Danjuma attens his daughter's birthday

The birthday party had close friends and family members in attendance. Caroline's ex-husband, Musa Danjuma, also made an appearance.

The actress shared a video on her Instagram page showing the moment her billionaire ex-husband joined her on the dance floor as guests cheered them on.

“Undisputed best dad in the world awards goes to …. Elizabeth’s dad .. the king himself ❤️❤️❤️.. we had a blast yesterday…” she wrote.

See below:

Social media users react

champagne_melanin_ said:

"I think we all know who won this round."

prettee_bae

"This is how it should be………Respect to both party! Happy birthday Elizabeth."

rain_omalicha said:

"Some people need use dark shade for this video, en dey shine enter eye , okwa maka blindness."

bigann_luxury said:

"Money too good, e deh reduce quarrel everybody go just behave well…"

official_sojaqueen said:

"Money stops nonsense."

___fabulous_lily said:

"If na u nko won’t you co parent? Dem no Dey break up with billionaire!"

class_up_thriftstore said:

"Iyabo and co. No go like this o..they ain’t used to this kind joyful feeling.. it’s the feelings for me."

Source: Legit.ng