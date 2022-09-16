Actor Yul Edochie’s wife recently clocked a new age and she was lovingly celebrated by friends and family members

In the spirit of celebration, May and some friends stormed the streets for an outreach programme that saw her celebrating the day with residents of a Lagos community

A video shared by the celebrant captured the fun activities that went down and how she equally gave out different food items

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie’s first wife, May, clocked a new age on Friday, September 16, and she received an overwhelming show of love from many.

However, the celebration wasn’t just about May alone as she made sure to share the special day with other people.

May Edochie's birthday. Photo: @mayyuledochie

May alongside her daughter, Daniella, and some other friends and supporters stormed the streets of Lagos for an outreach programme.

A video shared on Instagram captured the celebrant, her daughter and some others in an interesting dance competition that attracted residents in the community.

However, it wasn’t just about dancing alone as May also made sure to make people happy in her own little way to mark the special occasion.

Check out a video showing a recap of activities below:

Social media users react

bensonokonkwo said:

"so thoughtful of you May God blessings never depart from you a lady with a heart of gold"

chybabe2121 said:

"Yesss❤️❤️❤️❤️. Love love love . My baby boo and sis. Queen May. Loving it . Wish I made it‍♀️. Happy birthday Omalicha."

bella_jordie said:

"What selfless service, to give back to the community on your big day! God bless you queen, God bless Oasis foundation!"

ezeigbodebby said:

"You turned lemon to lemonade ma'am. May God bless you always."

angel_palazzo_ said:

"Ow you are so accommodating see the way you where squatting so your friends can be seen in the pics Virgo queens always have a heart of gold ❤️."

Yul Edochie celebrates wife May on her birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, took to social media to celebrate his first wife, May, despite their differences.

The movie star posted gorgeous photos of his estranged partner and poured out his heart in a sweet message.

According to Yul, May is his wife and CEO extraordinaire and his message left fans wishing the couple well.

