Nollywood actor Yemi Solade has dedicated a beautiful post to his darling wife on the occasion of their wedding anniversary

Solade mentioned how his woman has shown him what it means to be in love, adding that she makes him want to be a better version of himself

The husband and wife have been married for a whopping 16 years, and many joined them in celebrating their union

It is indeed a moment of joy and celebration for veteran Nollywood actor Yemi Solade and his beautiful wife. They are celebrating 16 years of being married to each other.

The doting husband shared an adorable video on Instagram that featured photos showing their transformation over the course of the years.

Actor Yemi Solade and his wife mark their 16th wedding anniversary. Photo: @realyemisolade

In the caption, Solade appreciated his wife and mentioned how she has shown him what it means to be in love.

The actor stressed how he wants to spend forever with his wife, adding that she makes him strive to be a better version of himself.

“I swear I couldn’t love you more than I do right now, and yet I know I will tomorrow. If I had a flower for every time I thought of you…I could walk through my garden forever. You make me want to be a better man. HAPPY WEDDING ANNIVERSARY My Love,” he wrote.

See the post below:

The actor was seen plaiting his wife’s hair in another photo that made netizens throng his comment section with congratulatory messages.

See below:

Congratulatory messages roll in

daddyfreeze said:

"Congratulations Egbon mi."

paigeadunola said:

"Happy anniversary to you both, God bless your home continually."

olumay said:

"Happy wedding anniversary to you sir, may God continue to uphold your home in Jesus name."

oyinboatata said:

"Happy anniversary ♥️♥️ wishing you both many more joyful years together."

kemoo4sure said:

"Happy wedding anniversary ❤️ to you and your beautiful wife sir, sweeter wine IJN."

lanreaadeyemi said:

onesixsixteenimpressions ry sir, God continue to bless your union my special."

onesixsixteenimpressions said:

"Happy wedding anniversary Sir. May happiness and blessings of God never seize in your home."

