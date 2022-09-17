Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky, has gotten fans to talk for the umpteenth time over his recent revelation

The socialite made it clear to fans that he fixes his long fingernails from at least N200,000

Bob noted that he should be counted out if the nails is not expensive and netizens reacted to the viral video

Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky, recently trended on social media after he claimed he fixes his nails for at least N200,00.

The socialite has been known to always try and prove his wealth and fancy lifestyle and this time was not any different.

A video made the rounds online of Bob boasting of how he is an expensive person who fixes his nails for exorbitant prices.

Bobrisky claims to fix long nails for at least N200k, fans react. Photos: @bobrisky222

According to the socialite, he does not even fix his nails for N20k or N100k. He also added that if the thing was not expensive, he should be counted out.

In his words:

“I don’t do nails of N20,00, I don’t do nails of N100,000. My nails start from N200,000. If it is not expensive, count me out.”

See the video below:

Mixed reactions trail Bobrisky’s claim of fixing nails for N200,000

The crossdresser’s revelation about his expensive nails soon became a trending topic online and left social media users sharing their opinions.

Read some of their comments below:

Thecanemakers:

“Does it add value to you? Does it put money on the table? Anything that doesn't do both. Count me out ”

Timwesttt:

“Number 1 clout chaser of the entire federal republic of Nigeria, Chief, doctor, boss, Queen Bobrisky.”

Officialdanielrolland:

“Risky Bobby zukwanuike!! Who asked you?”

Level_bouy:

“Hehe papaya pro max don come out”

Aymid_official:

“Emiliano Rora ”

Officialbobbyfredrick__:

“Believe Bobrisky at ur own risk oooo”

Standxl:

“Ur plug go soon drop ur gbese receipt”

Justkingphoebe___:

“Are you not tired of your lies ”

Loveli_leo:

“Na mumu dey believe Bobrisky sha.”

Interesting.

