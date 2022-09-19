Popular Nigerian socialite and BBNaija Lockdown star, Kiddwaya, has now cleared the air about his alleged plans to get married

Taking to social media via his Twitter page, Kidd denied the claims that he was getting married and noted that he doesn't have a fiancé

Kiddwaya’s revelation caused a buzz on social media as fans shared their interesting reactions to it

Nigerian socialite and ex-BBNaija star, Kiddwaya, has now got fans talking after he denied claims that he is getting married.

Recall that the billionaire’s son recently went viral after media personality, Daddy Freeze, shared a video of him and an oyinbo lady, alleged to be his wife-to-be.

In a new development, Kidd shunned the claims on his Twitter page where he denied any such news.

Kiddwaya denies that he is getting married. Photos: @daddyfreeze, @realkiddwaya

According to the reality show star, he is not getting married and does not even have a fiance.

Not stopping there, Kidd added that it was however interesting to see fans’ reactions to the news.

He wrote:

“I’m not getting married and I DO NOT have a fiancé. It was fun seeing all the reactions tho. ”

See his tweet below:

Nigerians react as Kiddwaya denies claims of getting married

Netizens had interesting reactions to the reality star denying plans to get married. Read what some of them had to say below:

Adebisi0303:

“no maybe baba don chop breakfast.”

Xtabell_stephen:

“But you kiss her for mouth..mteeeeeeeeeew.”

Sugarberry_bae:

“Dis one nor fit stay one plc..abeg shift.”

Akinbuwaabu:

“Whose business is that, abeg leave other babies alone o so that they can get somebody to love them too.”

Valerie_ngwu:

“Who cares whether you are married or not.”

Iam_christy_9:

“This one know normal if u like get married wentin be our business ”

Katieash0035:

“ e don cast last last…”

Interesting.

Source: Legit.ng