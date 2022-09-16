Popular British rapper, Stefflon Don, got Nigerians talking when a video of her recent interview emerged online

The rapper reminded her fans that it's been a year since she broke up with Nigerian superstar Burna Boy and reacted to the singer's Last Last song

Stefflon noted that she has not dated anyone ever since, listing some uniqueness about herself and what she will be looking for in her next partner

Nigerians have reacted differently to her interview, some of them feel she still has feelings for Burna Boy

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Burna Boy's estranged lover, Stefflon Don, spoke about her relationship life and how she has moved on from her breakup with the singer during a recent interview.

The beautiful British rapper noted that Burna Boy and herself dated for two and half years, and she hasn't been with anyone since their split.

Stefflon Don speaks on her breakup with Burna Boy. Credit: @stefflondon @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

She also maintained that she and Burna have been separated for one year. The rapper finally reacted to whether the singer's Last Last song was referring to her. She said she felt like "whatever" when she heard the song.

Stefflon Don also revealed that she is a very busy person and mentioned some of the things she will be looking out for in her new man.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Stefflon Don's interview

Social media users have reacted differently to Stefflon Don's interview, some of them feel she still has a thing for Burna Boy.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

AbdulSaheed19:

"She definitely misses Burna Boy."

Dhanish____:

"True true wetin Burna Boy do no good."

Otti8hundred:

"I understand. if na me be Odogwu I go sing about you."

Kamsy_king:

"Babygirl a Sag like me."

Stefflon Don shades Burna Boy as she plays with Monkey

Legit.ng previously reported that Stefflon Don continued to shade her ex-boyfriend, Burna Boy on social media.

In a video that emerged online, Stefflon was seen playing a romantic song in the background with a monkey.

The video was accompanied by a caption that explained that their love was forever and fans concluded that she was firing shots at Burna Boy, whose sign is of a gorilla.

Source: Legit.ng