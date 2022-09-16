Fast-rising act Ayra Starr and her siblings got fans gushing after a cute video of them made the rounds on social media

The Mavin star, according to her siblings, has always been a creative and loved singing as a child

Ayra is not the only creative in the house, she formed a band with her siblings, and one of her brothers is a producer

Don Jazzy's signee Ayra Starr has three siblings and fans got to know what it was like for all of them growing up.

One of the singer's brothers, Ade, revealed that she loved singing as a child and she would sing a particular song so much that everyone got tired and just tagged it noise-making.

Fans gush over video of Ayra Starr and her siblings. Photo credit: @ayrastarr/@OneJoblessBoy

Source: Instagram

As kids, Ayra and her siblings formed a band and they would go to dancing competitions, make coordinated outfits and rehearse rigorously.

According to Ayra, growing up, she was confident about how she would be a musician and one of her brothers, Milar, who is her partner, songwriter and producer was also confident about it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Milar started writing way before Ayra, he sang, played the guitar and is an all-around multi-talented person.

The singer's sister Tunmise also attested to the fact that nothing has changed about her since she became famous except that she now has a lot of money.

Netizens gush over Ayra Starr and her siblings

@Vanefontaine:

"Lol I really love this babe. I cheesed all through."

@OmarOnyinyechi:

"She’s really THAT girl. Her confidence >>>>>>>"

@Fewkeyz:

"Your siblings or circle of friends greatly determine ur success."

@LOluwafunminiyi:

"Na from small all this one know Wetin them go become. Omo Shey I no Dey use my life play like this."

@Omolotsss:

“She will make me get tired of one song” atp I feel all elder sisters are like this."

@Twisted_norm:

"Was watching an interview of hers two weeks back. I was surprised to find out that she writes most of her songs with her brother."

Ayra Starr cries out in embarrassment after meeting Davido with bonnet on her head

Popular Nigerian singer, Ayra Starr, left many fans amused after she shared her embarrassing encounter with Davido.

Taking to her social media pages, the Bloody Samaritan crooner noted that she had just met the DMW boss while looking less than her best.

The music star explained in a tweet that she met Davido while she was wearing a bonnet on her head.

Source: Legit.ng