British rapper, Stefflon Don, has continued to shade her ex-boyfriend and Nigerian star, Burna Boy, on social media

In a recent video posted online, Stefflon was seen with a monkey while playing a romantic song in the background

The video was accompanied by a caption that explained that their love was forever and fans have concluded that she was firing shots at Burna Boy whose sign is of a gorilla

Popular British rapper, Stefflon Don, has once again fired shots at her ex-boyfriend, Burna Boy, on social media.

Taking to her Instagram story, she posted a video of herself with a monkey and she accompanied it with a romantic song.

The video had Mariah Carey’s song, Always Be My Baby, playing in the background just shortly after Stefflon said she was ready to reveal her bae to fans.

Stefflon Don shades Burna Boy as she calls a monkey her new boo. Photos: @stefflondon, @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

Not stopping there, the British rapper also wrote that their love is forever as she continued to rub the monkey’s head.

Stefflon Don’s show of affection to the monkey appeared to be her way of taunting her ex-boyfriend, Burna Boy, whose sign is known to be the drawing of a gorilla.

See the video below:

Internet users react

Online users were amused by the rapper’s video and shared their thoughts on it. Read some of their comments below:

Momnextdoor__:

“Omoh she has her own name o. Stop with the foolishness abeg. But low key Stef just shaded Odogwu.”

_Symply_betty:

“E kuku resemble burna.”

Leonardo_da_vinz:

“Trying so hard to get his attention. She still wants Burna.”

Harkinsanmeeh:

“This girl Dey use style troll Burna?”

_Ladyfloraa:

“Dem do replace Burna boy with u ppl shld be calming down nau.”

Samueletoh_art:

“Na odiegwu be this not odogwu.”

Mide_places:

“This is disrespectful odogwu in the mud.”

Interesting.

