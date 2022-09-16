A Cameroonian lady identified as Enanga Valmi who fell in love and tied the knot with an Indian man has shared how she was received into her man's country

Valmi said she was so sad on learning that her husband won't be at the airport to welcome her but his best friend

However, she would arrive there to witness a reception of flowers and 3 mascots which is more than she bargained for

A Cameroonian lady, Enanga Valmi married to an Indian man has revisited the lovely reception she was accorded on her arrival at the South Asian country.

According to Valmi, her first trip to India was for her wedding. She was disappointed on the day of the trip after her man said he won't be on ground to receive her.

They welcomed her to their country in a special way. Photo Credit: TikTok/@enangavalmi

Source: UGC

He told her that his best friend would do so instead.

His Indian family gave her a queen-like reception

On arriving in India, Valmi said she was stunned to find out that her man's family were on ground to receive her.

The Indian family stormed the airport bearing flowers and 3 Mickey Mouse mascots. In a video she shared on TikTok, she interacted with his people, but felt a connection upon hugging the yellow mascot.

She would find out that her man was behind the yellow mascot.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Alek Duang said:

"This is Awesome congratulations to both of you. I am doing a long distance relationship with my husband and it ain’t easy. Sending you guys love."

pretty_pinessbackup said:

"Awwwwn this is so sweet you put a smile on my face…love does not know no boundaries."

eucharia omonu said:

"This is so beautiful, I was grinning from cheeks to cheeks all through the video. now I want an Indian man to love me."

Eloy SipeSol said:

"Any indian lady that wants to meet me too love go sweet so biggie for the love."

shifahzaliyah23 said:

"I never knew indians also have true love for africans like this congratulations baby girl."

emmaculategwashse said:

"We love you our in-law. Keep treating our sis like the queen that she is."

Source: Legit.ng