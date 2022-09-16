The lingering dirty fight between Nkechi Blessing and her estranged lover, Hon Opeyemi Falegan, has taken a new twist

Opeyemi went on Instagram live to expose the actress and mentioned some dirty acts he claimed she possesses

He also maintained that he never wanted her back and his initial apology was because he was advised to do so

Nigerians have reacted differently to the video the politician made about his former lover; some of them slammed them

The former lover of Nkechi Blessing. Opeyemi Falegan got social media buzzing when he went on Instagram live to say some nasty things about the actress.

The politician noted that he never wanted the actress back and only apologised to her when Daddy Freeze advised him to do so, but Nkechi took it out of proportion.

Opeyemi Falegan exposes Nkechi Blessing. Credit: @hon_falegan_official_ @nkechi_blessing_sunday

Falegan also said he did everything to ensure she have a degree, but all his efforts proved abortive.

He then noted that he wouldn't have said this much if Nkechi hadn't granted the interview where she spoke about him begging her to come back.

The actress' ex further mentioned that she is not clean down there and advised her to find a solution to that.

He also urged her to quit her addiction to substances which always pushes ur excessive demands for fun times.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Falegan's video

Social media users have reacted differently to Falegan's video, most of them slammed him.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Symplychi_oma:

"Everything I know about this couple is against my will."

_Deagram:

"No matter how you love someone, never tell them much more than they need to know. When you breakup."

Ambpetertobyo:

"This man still lolks pained but there is an element of truth in what he is saying."

Nkechi Blessing says she's dating a 60-year-old man

Actress Nkechi Blessing made it her duty to drag her ex in the mud while revealing some unpleasant secrets about him.

In a video sighted online, Nkechi revealed that she moved on already as she was dating a 60-year-old man who gives her peace.

Unlike the actress' ex, her new lover is not on social media, and she feeds him info from online drama.

Source: Legit.ng