An old video making the rounds on social media has given social media users a different perspective about Wizkid's relationship with his first son, Tife

The singer who appeared on a show was captured trying to reach his little man on the phone but Tife wasn’t picking up his call

Wizkid went on to express how much he loves his son and social media users who watched the clip had mixed reactions

An entirely different version of music star Wizkid was captured in an old video currently making the rounds in the online community.

The video captured the moment Wizkid tried to contact his first son, Boluwatife, while heading to an undisclosed location.

Moment Wizkid couldn't reach his son Tife on phone. Photo: @wizkidayo/@official_tifebalogun

Source: Instagram

Upon his first dial, the Tife’s line was ringing but the little man didn’t pick up the phone. Another individual who was seated beside Wizkid mentioned that Tife had equally called him earlier on.

A different portion of the video captured Wizkid pointing out how much he loves his son.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

When he was told that Tife had probably retired for the night, the singer teasingly noted that his son is a rockstar who doesn’t sleep so early.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

haryor_26 said:

"Some go still say Wizkid doesn’t take care of his son can you hear him I love that boy man."

elvis_lace said:

"Nah so I love this show us how much you love him ."

ubahuju said:

"If you no love your son...who you wan love before."

official_queen_cassy said:

"No b everybody Dey loud dere bis. Wizkid loves his kids."

heisakeelah said:

"Well, it doesn’t mean a thing coz not all time person go Dey with the phone. That why missed calls self Dey."

Wizkid splashes millions on new rides

Meanwhile, Wizkid is gearing up to release another album, and it appears he has already started rewarding himself for months of hard work.

Legit.ng reported that an automobile dealer took to Instagram with photos of some super expensive luxury rides the singer just acquired.

A Rolls Royce, Lamborghini and Mercedes Maybach were spotted, and social media users had different things to say.

Source: Legit.ng