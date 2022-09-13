“Why Is He Not Picking? I Love This Boy”: Moment Wizkid Couldn’t Reach His Son Tife After Calling His Phone
- An old video making the rounds on social media has given social media users a different perspective about Wizkid's relationship with his first son, Tife
- The singer who appeared on a show was captured trying to reach his little man on the phone but Tife wasn’t picking up his call
- Wizkid went on to express how much he loves his son and social media users who watched the clip had mixed reactions
An entirely different version of music star Wizkid was captured in an old video currently making the rounds in the online community.
The video captured the moment Wizkid tried to contact his first son, Boluwatife, while heading to an undisclosed location.
Upon his first dial, the Tife’s line was ringing but the little man didn’t pick up the phone. Another individual who was seated beside Wizkid mentioned that Tife had equally called him earlier on.
"No try am with Portable": Knocks as zealous fan flings phone to Wizkid, singer's action leaves many gushing
A different portion of the video captured Wizkid pointing out how much he loves his son.
When he was told that Tife had probably retired for the night, the singer teasingly noted that his son is a rockstar who doesn’t sleep so early.
Watch the video below:
Social media users react
haryor_26 said:
"Some go still say Wizkid doesn’t take care of his son can you hear him I love that boy man."
elvis_lace said:
"Nah so I love this show us how much you love him ."
ubahuju said:
"If you no love your son...who you wan love before."
official_queen_cassy said:
"No b everybody Dey loud dere bis. Wizkid loves his kids."
heisakeelah said:
"Well, it doesn’t mean a thing coz not all time person go Dey with the phone. That why missed calls self Dey."
"He even resembles Davido": Little boy goes viral online as he sings 30BG star's Electricity song in video
Wizkid splashes millions on new rides
Meanwhile, Wizkid is gearing up to release another album, and it appears he has already started rewarding himself for months of hard work.
Legit.ng reported that an automobile dealer took to Instagram with photos of some super expensive luxury rides the singer just acquired.
A Rolls Royce, Lamborghini and Mercedes Maybach were spotted, and social media users had different things to say.
