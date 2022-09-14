PSquare singer Paul Okoye recently took to his Instastory channel with videos showing how he spent time with his family

Apparently, the singer joined his estranged wife, Anita, to take their kids on a fun hang-out at an amusement centre

Social media users had different things to with some hailing the two for putting their differences aside and being there for their kids

Nigerian singer Paul Okoye aka King Rudy doesn’t joke around when it comes to being there for his family members.

The singer who has been touring different parts of the world took time out of his busy schedule to spend time with his children and their mother, Anita.

Paul and family hang out. Photo: @iamkingrudy

Source: Instagram

King Rudy took to his Instastory channel with videos showing how the kids all had a fun-filled time at an amusement centre they visited.

Apart from playing games and riding toy cars, the happy family also came together to enjoy some yummy meals.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

A picture shared by King Rudy captured him posing with his kids while their mother was behind the scenes.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react

irem_mercy said:

"nice one, biko make una reconcile abeg."

precious_angela9510 said:

"Awww this is so beautiful ."

flawlessradianc said:

"Wow nice."

j.cruise_entertainment said:

"Enjoy life with your family ❤️."

turkeyallround said:

"In my own opinion ah think man and woman shouldn’t stay together in the name of marriage but let them always have time for the kids like Paul and Anita."

joycedivine4life said:

"Children should never be at the Centre of gbas gbos. May them find peace and comfort in their home ."

eby_nony said:

"E be like say once Anita miss Paul,I'm go file for divorce."

Anita Okoye accuses hubby King Rudy of cheating

Some months ago, Legit.ng reported that Paul Okoye of Psquare group was going to be dragged to court by his estranged wife, Anita.

According to reports that made the rounds on social media, it was claimed that Paul allegedly had an affair with their housemaid, Florence.

Photos of the court documents trended on social media and Nigerians had different reactions to them.

Source: Legit.ng