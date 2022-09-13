A year ago on September 12, Nollywood actress Bimbo Oshin lost her dear husband and the father of her two kids

The movie star has moved on in life, but a remembrance post dedicated to her late hubby has shown that things never went back the same

Oshin noted that she thought the world would stand still but she has found solace in the fact that her late husband is resting in heaven

Popular Nollywood actress Bimbo Oshin lost her beloved husband Dudu Heritage a year ago, and things have never been the same for her.

On the anniversary of the tragic loss, the mum of two shared a video colage of her late husband at different times during his lifetime.

Bimbo Oshin shares post as she remembers late hubby

Source: Instagram

She continued by expressing how broken and shattered she was a year ago when the tragic incident happened, and how God has been merciful to her and their kids.

With a bleeding heart, the actress promised to hold the memories of her sweet husband to heart as she finds solace in the fact that he is resting with God.

"Hmmm...how time flies! It's a year ago you left us, olowo Ori mi , I thought the world would stand still, I thought the sun would never shine again, I thought the moon would never rise again, I thought my breath would seize . I was shattered and broken but God kept all you left behind and His infinite mercy has always been upon us. A year without hearing your sweet voice oko mi, baba mi , ore mi, my heart bleeds knowing I / we will never see you again. Your sweet memories are treasures I will hold in my heart as long as I live. I know you are resting in the bosom of your maker OLADIRAN ISHOLA OMO IBIRONKE AKA DUDU HERITAGE………. SUN RE OOOOOO WE LOVE AND MISS YOU SO MUCH MY KING ❤️"

See the post below:

Nigerians sympathize with Bimbo Oshin

realmercyaigbe:

"Sending you lots of love sis ❤️❤️"

iyaboojofespris:

"May his soul continue to rest on "

dayoamusa:

"May his soul continue to rest well ❤️❤️❤️"

faithiawilliams:

"May His soul continue to rest in peace "

yewandeadekoyaabiodun:

" May his soul continue to rest in perfect peace. The lord is your strength momma."

omowunmiajiboye:

"May his soul continue to Rest In Peace God will continue to be wit you now and forever sis"

officialsholakosoko:

"Hmm! This is sweet. May God continue to rest his soul and be with all he left behind "

