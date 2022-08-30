Popular costume designer, Yolanda Okereke, has taken to social media in celebration of her late husband’s posthumous birthday

Okereke who was married to Nollywood actor Karibi Fubara before his sad demise penned a touching tribute to the deceased

Okereke mentioned how she continues to stay afloat with the happy memories they shared while he was still alive

Top Nollywood costumier, Yolanda Okereke, has dedicated a special post to her late husband, Karibi Fubara, on the occasion of his posthumous birthday.

Taking to her official Instagram page, Okereke shared an old video of the deceased actor and accompanied it with a tribute.

Yolande Okereke marks hubby's posthumous birthday. Photo: @yolandaokereke

Source: Instagram

The costumier mentioned how Fubara wasn't a fan of birthday celebrations when he was alive as she took a guess at what he’s probably enjoying in the afterlife.

“It's your birthday today. I know birthdays aren't really your thing but this one is special Because I know you are dancing to Bobby Brown's Every Little Step in Heaven... Or Silk Sonic's Leave The Door Open and the Angels are cheering you on,” her post read in part.

Okereke went on to add that she’s happy her late husband is in a happy place as she equally added that life has been fair to her in his absence.

The top costume designer noted that it is not the same without Fubara’s presence, but his loved ones know that he’s still very much around.

Read the full tribute below:

Nollywood actor Karibi Fubara loses battle to cancer

In December 2021, Legit.ng reported that condolence messages poured out from many Nigerian actors as they mourned their colleague Karibi Fubara.

The deceased's sister Stella Ibiene shared the sad news on her social media page to the shock of many fans and his colleagues.

"He was a warrior....now he's an angel in heaven. Rest my darling brother Karibi. We will only remember the good times," she wrote in an Instagram post.

The handsome Nollywood actor got married to his celebrity stylist wife Yolanda Okereke in 2019 in a beautiful ceremony.

Source: Legit.ng