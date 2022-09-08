Princess Taibat Adeyemi, daughter of late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, went the extra mile in making her birthday a special one

The former Oyo state commissioner decided to dress in her late father’s outfit in a bid to honour his memory

Princess Taibat equally penned a touching note to her late father as Nigerians joined her in celebrating

Late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, has been lovingly celebrated by one of his daughters, Princess Taibat Adeyemi, on the occasion of her birthday.

To make the occasion a memorable one, the doting daughter who was once an Oyo state commissioner decided to rock the outfits of her late father.

Late Alaafin of Oyo's daughter marks her birthday in style.

Source: Instagram

In photos released on social media, the princess was dressed in an agbada-like outfit and she equally struck a post with the late Alaafin’s cane.

Princess Taibat in a lovingly note dedicated to the memory of the late monarch mentioned how she always knew the value of what she had.

“The saying goes ‘you never know what you have until you lose it's not in my case, I’ve always known, I’ve always known how much you loved me. I’ve always known what you meant to me. I’ve always known who you are and I am who I am today because of all you’ve taught me,” her note read in part.

See pictures below:

Late Alaafin's wives share photos as they become homeowners

Meanwhile, the Late Alaafin of Oyo passed away two months ago and even though his queens are still mourning, some of them now have smiles on their faces.

Legit.ng reported that two of the late monarch's queens took to social media to praise and thank him for still taking care of them after his demise.

A senior queen congratulated one of them and noted that she reaped the rewards for being a good and loyal wife when the Alaafin was alive.

