Popular reality star Mercy Eke has taken to social media to reveal how her man appeased her after they got into a small fight

The entrepreneur bragged over how well she is being spoiled and affirmed that she deserves it all

Despite the good news, a lot of Nigerians have tackled the BBN star as someone went the extra mile to ask if her lover is someone else's husband

Big Brother Naija 2019 winner Mercy Eke has got Nigerians talking on social media over how much her lover spoils her.

In a recent tweet, Lambo, as she is fondly called, revealed that after just a small fight, her partner flooded her house with expensive gifts.

Relishing the treatment, Mercy noted that she deserves the princess treatment.

"Just Small fight, uncle has filled my house with expensive gifts go ahead and spoil me. I Deserve it "

Nigerians react to Mercy's tweet

Many people tackled the reality star for reasons best known to them. Legit.ng gathered some comments.

@DavidOnosh:

"Uncle or person husband Awon home wreckers."

@Saha12_:

"You are a role model act like one, nor dy cap nonsense untop twitter."

@Ayoola50247910:

"Anything for Clout."

@commfy:

"That's why you're Lamborghini Mercy.. enjoy your spoilings!"

@marvinth_:

"This is what we call Princess treatment! No be make person dey cry this minute and get insulted the next minute #BBNaija"

@AmamaMyko:

"Una too dey lie."

@Akumefune1:

"EFFC go reason him mata."

@succilowati:

"I can fight oo whether small or big But who I go fight? Where's my own uncle?"

