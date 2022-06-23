BBNaija reality star Mercy Eke has reacted to the cold weather that has been on in some parts of the country for some days now

Mercy, in a tweet, stirred reactions as she talked about pregnancy test, which left many of her fans dropping different speculations

The BBNaija star went on to ask if intercourse could lead to pregnancy as some of her suggested she was already getting it from a man

The cold weather in some parts of the country has gone on for a few days, and Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Mercy Eke has reacted to the situation as it affects her

In a tweet via her Twitter handle, Mercy talked about getting a pregnancy test because of the weather.

Mercy Eke questions fans if knacking could lead to pregnancy. Credit: @mercyeke

Source: Instagram

However, her statement stirred reactions from her fans, with some suggesting that people, including the reality star, are using the cold weather to fornicate.

See the exchange below:

Internet users react

Many have since taken to social media to react to Mercy Eke's tweet. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

wrldprincecharming:

"She dey carry us dey go where we know no."

vickyranky06:

"The weather nor dey reason say na only me dey alone self ."

wendy_adamma:

"This weather go make me enter person relationship ."

_toby_loba:

"Omo Naso the weather nearly carry me go another person relationship ."

realujunwamandy_:

"This weather no just Favour us wey Dey single ! I swear... The lord is our strength sha ."

mayorsoj:

"Na dis kind weather dey make pesin crave marriage ."

mr__landlordd:

"Una need Jesus, when we dey mountain dey pray for Nigeria, una dey here dey sin cus of u we'll change prayer topic now, awon oni shina oshi ."

mz_harcourt:

"Pls break it down for us ,is it through knack they get pregnant ?help a sister ."

