Big Brother Naija 2019 housemate Natacha Akide has always made it known that everything she has acquired has been by sheer hard work

In a new video, the reality star dragged Nigerians who have been spreading rumours about how she cannot afford her lifestyle

Tacha revealed her source of livelihood and also talked about how well she is being treated and received outside the country

Popular Nigerian reality star Tacha has taken to social media yet again to clear people who think that she is being bankrolled by a man behind the scene.

In the video, she noted that people are pained by her success because their collective faves cannot relate to being independent.

Tacha debunks rumours that she is being funded by a man Photo credit: @symply_tacha

Source: Instagram

She continued by saying that she works as an influencer full time, with no additional source of income or man spending money on her.

Tacha pointed out that people are comfortable talking like that about her because they have 'seen her finish' since she was a contestant on BBNaija.

She also disclosed how she is being treated like an egg by top executives who want to work with her in Dubai where she is currently staying.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the video

edem_rose:

"Oh, so you pay your own bills, big deal."

bellicious_queen:

"It’s not a big deal to pay your own bills pls but wait fess Abeg who independent lady help, I don tire ooo someone come and bankroll me."

missbarbiepearl:

"But why is her face like this?? She is looking different."

meet_gaga:

"Everybody just dey go through midlife crises for that country "

zeeeknow:

"This babe don dey smoke shi*t, who be this invisible enemies sef when she dey always drag."

la_doosh:

"You are an adult, you are supposed to take care of your self. It’s not new. Meanwhile, this is the Tacha that went into the house before she came out and became classy. The old tacha is back."

_yhanju:

"Wo Rest!! Who independent lady epp."

Tacha rants about Nigerians' approach to problems

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 4 housemate Tacha Akide shared her opinion about the bad state of things in Nigeria.

The reality star didn't hold back in a video via her Instagram story channel where she addressed the many unpalatable things that have happened in Nigeria and the citizens are not ready to unite and demand a stop to them.

She also questioned how her countrymen are so good at moving on after something bad happens.

