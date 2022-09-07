Popular actress Eniola Badmus is a year older today September 7 and she has been well celebrated by her fans and colleagues

After several months of speculations, Funke Akindele shut down rumours of a fight between them by celebrating Eniola

Sharing a photo of her friend, Funke gushed over Eniola's new figure and then proceeded to pray for her

It looks like all is well after all with Nollywood bestie actresses Funke Akindele and Eniola Badmus' friendship.

Rumours of a fight between them took over social media and Funke Akindele put it all to rest on Eniola's birthday.

Funke Akindele celebrates Eniola Badmus Photo credit: @eniola_badmus/@funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

Sharing a photo of the actress who now rocks a new figure, the mum of two gushed over her and expressed how much she loves her new look.

"Wishing her a happy birthday, Funke also showered her friend with prayers. Wow!!! You look so HOT GURL I'm loving this new look!! Happy birthday dear. May the good Lord continue to bless you and yours. "

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

See the post below:

The birthday girl gave a warm reply to the shout-out, she wrote:

"Lafunky……thank you momma…..appreciate "

Nigerians celebrate Eniola Badmus

officialtoyinadewale:

"Birthday Blessings Dear Eni❤️"

monalisacode:

"Woooowwwwwwwe.. this is so glorious "

strongndbeautiful_:

"Happy birthday to you sis ❤️❤️❤️'

princess_funkkie_fabrics:

"Congratulations darling "

realmercyjohn:

"Happy birthday to my beautiful Eni."

martineztessy3022:

"Happy glorious birthday dear may u live long to witness more of dis day"

nyore_presh:

"Happy birthday ma'am... I wish you many more happy returns ❤️❤️❤️"

katherinecakesandfoodies:

"She looks hot indeed."

amnobal:

"Happy birthday senator badosky she really look hot llnp."

adirebymabapparel:

"I've been waiting for this since morning. Happy Birthday enibad"

Eniola Badmus splurges millions on Benz

Popular Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus started her new age in style as she is now the proud new owner of a Benz.

The movie star on her Instagram page shared photos of the new whip as she praised herself for putting in hard work and finally rewarding herself.

Thanking God for the feat, the actress noted that it's not easy to level up and she would be driving the car herself because she has been through a lot.

Fans and colleagues of Eniola Badmus flooded her comment section with congratulatory messages.

Source: Legit.ng