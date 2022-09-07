The news of Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, taking a new bride has finally been confirmed by his media aide

Taking to social media, the Yoruba monarch’s director of media and publicity, Moses Olafare, shared official photos from the ceremony online

The new bride, Olori Mariam Ogunwusi, was captured for the first time with the king as seen in their wedding day photos

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, has indeed taken a new wife in the person of Kogi oil and gas mogul, Mariam Anako.

The royal wedding took place at the Ife palace on the night of September 6, 2022, as the new bride was ushered into her marriage with traditional rites.

The Yoruba monarch’s director on media and publicity, Moses Olafare, shared a series of beautiful photos from the wedding rites on social media.

Lovely photos as Ooni of Ife marries new Kogi bride Olori Mariam. Photos: Yera Moses Olafare.

Source: Facebook

For the first time, the new couple was spotted together as man and wife.

In one of the photos, the new bride knelt in front of the Ooni as he appeared to pray for her and their new union.

See some of the photos below:

Olori Mariam Ogunwusi walked on red substance poured on the floor to signify her welcome into the palace as a bride.

The Ooni and his bride posed for photos with other VIP guests.

More photos from the palace grounds during the royal wedding:

The new bride was dressed in simple iro and buba.

Nice one.

Congratulations pour in for the Ooni of Ife and Olori Mariam

Read some of the wishes from netizens below:

Yemisi Komolafe:

"Lovely Queen congratulations to Baba and Olori."

Sodiq Soliu Hardeykunle:

"Congratulations to the reverred baba. May it be an everlasting one."

Tokunboh Bakre:

"Beautiful queen ."

Elufowora Eluyemi Lateef: ·

"Congratulations new Olori.. Abeg. Don't open Facebook and Instagram account oo."

Videos from traditional wedding of Ooni of Ife with new Kogi bride Olori Mariam

The Ooni of Ife recently got Nigerians talking after the news made the rounds that he had taken a new wife.

The new Ife bride, Olori Mariam, is said to be an oil and gas mogul who comes from an influential family in Kogi state.

Mariam Anako is the administrative manager at one of Nigeria’s largest indigenous engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) company in the oil and gas sector.

Videos from their traditional wedding made the rounds online and got Nigerians sharing their thoughts.

