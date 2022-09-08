Nigerian entertainment has, over the last decade, seen a huge influx of children of politicians come into the industry from the likes of Kiddwaya, B-Red to Seyi Awolowo

Gone are the days when children of popular Nigerian politicians are retrained from going into the entertainment industry, from Nollywood to music and reality TV show they're taking over

This article has decided to make a quick highlight of the 7 most popular Nigerian celebrities whose parents are politicians

It is no longer news that the Nigerian entertainment space has created many opportunities for young people to express their trade and thrive.

The opportunities the entertainment industry has opened up have seen the children of the less privileged and privileged members of society express their talents, creativity, and ingenuity and still make lots of bucks while at it.

7 Nigerian celebrities whose parents are politicians. Photo credit:@kiddwaya/@officialseyisawo/@thejackiebent/naetosuperc

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng in this article will highlight 7 famous Nigerian celebrities whose parents are influential politicians, be it presently or in the past.

1. Naeto C:

Famous rapper Naetochukwu Chikwe, Naeto C, is the son of former aviation minister Mrs Kema Chikwe. Naeto broke onto the music scene with his hit tracks 10/10, Kini Big Deal and You Know My P.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Naeto C once revealed during an interview that his mum never supported him to become a musician in the early days of his career. However, she later came around and became his biggest fan.

2. Seyi Awolowo:

Popular former Big Brother Naija housemate Seyi Awolowo is the great-grandson of legendary Yoruba politicians and nationalist, Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

Seyi's father, Segun Awolowo Jr. is a politician he once served under the Olusegun Obasanjo administration as a special assistant on Traditional Institutions, Legal Due Diligence and Legal Matters and also served under late president Umaru Musa Yar'adua as a special assistant.

He was later appointed by president Ebele Goodluck Jonathan as Executive Director/CEO of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council.

3. Ray Emordi:

Ace Nollywood actor is another entertainer whose parents are politicians. The movie star's mother, Joy Emordi, is a former senator who represented the Anambra North Federal constituency between 2005 and 2010.

She lost her re-election and moved on from her senatorial duties and became a presidential adviser.

4. Jackie B:

Popular reality TV star and mother of one, Jackie B, whose real name is Jackie Lureino Bent, is the daughter of former Adamawa state senator, Grace Folashade Bent.

The sweet screen diva who was one of the housemates of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) show season 5, only revealed who her parents were after she left the show.

5. Kiddwaya:

Recently engaged former BBNaija star, Terseer Waya, is another famous Nigerian celebrity with an influential political background. His father is the popular billionaire Terry Waya, while his mum is Susan Waya.

She recently contested for Benue state governorship party primaries of the People's Democratic Party. She has always been party of the Benue state political set-up and is a woman leader in the state.

6. B-red and Shina Rambo:

Singer and rapper, B-red and his brother Shina Rambo are both sons of the recent governor-elect of Osun state, senator Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke.

The musicians are cousins of popular Nigerian Afrobeat star Davido.

Dino Melaye, Hope Uzodinma and 2 Other Nigerian Politicians With Expensive Taste in Wristwatches

According to World Poverty Clock, Nigeria has the second highest number of impoverished citizens in the world.

However, some of the country's politicians are some of the wealthiest people in the world and live a life of absolute affluence.

Meanwhile in an article Legit.ng did a while back it took a look at four political officeholders in the country that have shown over time their constant disposition to flaunt their expensive wristwatches.

Source: Legit.ng