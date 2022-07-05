Nollywood Actress Mercy Aigbe gushed about her new Hajia look in a post on her Instagram page

The actress confirmed that she was enjoying every bit of the Muslimah fashion look she's been putting on lately

Aigbe who recently remarried a popular movie promoter and producer Kazeem Adeoti aka Adekaz seems set to fully become an Alhaja if we're to go by her post on her page

The beautiful mother disclosed that she might just become an Alhaja for real, with just how much she's enjoying her new Hajia look

The popular actress Mercy Aigbe stirred up conversation and reactions with her post declaring that she might be set to denounce her Christian faith and become a "Muslim Alhaja".

Mercy Aigbe who recently remarried Adekaz years after leaving her first husband Lanre Gentry, seems to be at a good place at the moment as she declared that she's loving her new Muslimah fashion style with all of the spice it comes with.

Mercy Aigbe is feeling her new Hajia look. Photo Credit:@realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

The actress, however, made a u-turn by saying in Yoruba that it would be quite difficult for her to denounce her Christian faith and convert to a Muslim.

Islam or Christianity; at the end we serve one God

After already gushing about her new Hajia look and going on to say she might just decide to change and become a full Alhaja, the actress later averred that doing so much could prove quite difficult and in the long run, it is still the same "God" both religions worship.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

In Mercy's own words she wrote:

"Let me not lie, I am enjoying this new Hajia looks I might just become an Alhaja for real, the thing is sweeting me but o ma le di e jare! At the end we serve one God ❤️"

"Stop pushing me": Funsho Adeoti Warns Adekaz and his new wife

Legit.ng recalls that some months back Funsho Adeoti the first wife of Kazeem Adeoti aka Adekaz broke the silence and took a major swipe at the newly weds.

The marriage of Kazeem and Mercy stirred hilarious reactions and massive backlashes on social media but Funsho was reported at the time to be living outside the country.

The mother of four at the time seemed ready for a showdown as she demanded that Mercy and Kazeem to pull down a post on their social media pages while giving them a 12-hours ultimatum.

Source: Legit.ng