Nigerian actress Adesua Etomi has been honoured with a degree by her alma mater, the University of Wolverhampton in the UK

Photos and videos from the ceremony have made the rounds on social media and congratulations are in order

Jemima Osunde, Adesua's husband Banky W and their son Zaiah showed up to support the actress during the inspiring ceremony

Popular Nigerian movie star Adesua Etomi has joined the list of celebrities who have been called back by their alma mater for a honorary degree.

The mum of one studied drama and performance at the University of Wolverhampton, and graduated with first-class honours.

Nigerians react as Adesua Etomi bags honorary degree Photo credit: @jemimaosunde/@bankywellington

On September 5, she was decorated in a bright red and yellow robe with a black academic cap as she officially became Dr Adesua Etomi Wellington.

A video of the moment she graced the stage to receive her certificate was an inspiring moment for the actress.

Her husband Banky W, colleague and friend Jemima Osunde and her son Zaiah all went with her to the UK to receive the honor.

Nigerians congratulate Adesua

ms_dera:

"Adesua is one of those women that are examples of you can have it all; a career, an amazing and supportive husband and everything inbetween. Congratulations to her!"

mccoy.philip:

"One of the decent actresses in the industry .........MORE GRACE TO HER."

chizobamindeed:

"Beauty with brains."

therianify:

"Jemima Osunde is really her girl. Congratulations to Susu."

jtwsolutionsltd:

"A very big congratulations to her. Well done."

iam_fhavhour:

"I love seeing things like this❤️❤️congratulations ❤️"

