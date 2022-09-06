Popular, controversial Nollywood actress Etinosa is over the moon at the moment after receiving an award during the recently held Edo Film Festival

The screen diva revealed that she was personally congratulated by the governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki and his wife and was even invited to dinner with them

Etinosa, in reaction to the recognition, took to her social media page to express how joyful she was to have gotten an award at the event

Popular Edo-born controversial actress Etinosa Idemudia is elated as she takes to her social media page to express her joy at receiving an award at the recently concluded Edo Film Festival.

The screen diva has written on her social media page that it finally felt like all her toiling and sleeplessness was worth it.

Nollywood actress Etinosa celebrates after receiving an award at the recently held Edo Film festival Photo credit: @etinosaofficial

Source: Instagram

Etinosa shared on her page that not only did she receive an award at the ceremony, but she was also personally congratulated by the Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki and his wife, Betsy and was invited to dinner with them.

She wrote saying it was a huge moment for her as she is now motivated o even do more. Read an excerpt of Etinosa's note below:

"What an honour. Not only did I receive an award last night but i was congratulated in person and invited to dinner by the Executive Governor and the amiable and graceful First Lady of Edo State, His excellency Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki and Her excellency Mrs Betsy Obaseki. What a night. Somehow, all the years of toiling and sleepless nights feel worth it right about now and i am sooooo motivated to do more. Uwese Baba."

Also, see how netizens reacted to Etinosa's post below:

@charlesuwagbai:

" super proud of you."

@ucheogbodo:

"Congratulations hun."

@danielrockky:

"Big energy!!! Congrats My person!❤️."

@mayssignatures:

"Edo no the carry last e dey pur blood ."

