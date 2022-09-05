Singer Peter Okoye’s wife, Lola Omotayo, recently clocked 50 and she was lovingly celebrated by her loved ones

The celebrant didn’t have a grand celebration, but close friends and family members joined her for a private birthday dinner in the US

Paul Okoye’s estranged wife, Anita, shared a video on Instagram that captured some fun moments from the celebration

PSquare singer Peter Okoye’s wife, Lola Omotayo, clocked 50 some days ago, and many celebrated in the online community.

Interestingly, the celebration didn’t stop on social media as Lola also had a private get-together with her close friends and family members.

Anita Okoye attends Lola Omotayo's 50th birthday. Photo: @anita_okoye

Source: Instagram

Although Lola kept things hush on her personal Instagram page, singer Paul Okoye’s estranged wife, Anita, shared a video from the private dinner on Instagram.

A portion of the video captured the celebrant dancing with her cake as guests watched her enjoy the moment. Lola and Anita were also seen posing for pictures in the sweet video.

Watch the video here.

Social media users react

misan_ebosa said:

"God bless you both."

orisakwedivine said:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ I love the bond. Keep it up girl."

eliphus_esq said:

"Aww this is beautiful to behold! My best wishes for her. @50 and still charming...❤️"

chimaobi_wonder said:

"Seeing you guys together gave me enjoy always."

jamesuwague3 said:

"Luvly u both give me joy see you too together, more celebration ahead madam."

yusuf_sulaimon said:

"God get power pass Devil… so happy to seeing you guys together ."

anoyi said:

"And the Okoye men picked the most beautiful women ."

onyegbule_chinonso said:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ beautiful woman, happy birthday to her I wish all the good things life has to offer,more years with good health, age with grace ."

Singer Mr P turns poet as he celebrates wife's 50th birthday

Still in a related story, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian music star Peter Okoye of Psquare joined his wife Lola Omotayo in celebration as she marked her 50th birthday.

To make it more special, the Nigerian singer turned to a poet for his wife as he dropped some sweet rhymes.

Peter shared some lovely photoshoots of his wife as he left many of his fans and followers gushing in the comment section.

Source: Legit.ng