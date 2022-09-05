Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus is already in a celebration mood ahead of her birthday on Wednesday, September 7

Eniola took to her page to share some stunning pictures as she slayed in a black and white corporate outfit

Top celebrities, fans and followers of the actress have since stormed her page to gush about her stunning beauty

Popular actress Eniola Badmus has flooded her social media timeline with some lovely pre-birthday shoots.

This comes ahead of her birthday, which falls on Wednesday, September 7, as she dazzled in black and white corporate wear as well as a lovely hairstyle.

Sharing the pictures, Eniola wrote:

” We counting down already +1 in few days #7thseptember #7thsept baby.”

Fans gush Eniola Badmus shares pre-birthday shoots

therealafrocandy:

"Ate it up and left no crumbs! Get it darling, you’re worth it! ❤️."

officialbossqueen_cee:

"Is dis playing mama wow you’re looking so cute ."

ijay_ekeh1:

"Omo Instagram is for you with all this cute pictures you're using to hit us back to back... This is so lovely ❤️."

mhizjennz:

"Body checkonly one Basdosky of Lagos!!!!! Inaddy Aunty Eni... many more fruitful years ."

tluxury_home:

"The original badosky every other one is counter fit…in add mama ."

d1_adedayo:

"Happy birthday mama ❤️."

adeniyialexandra:

"As per birthday date ❤️ more year to celebrate ... me too."

Eniola Badmus slams bundle of cash on Bobrisky's chest at his birthday party

Popular Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus was one of the celebrity guests at crossdresser Bobrisky’s birthday party.

The controversial socialite had his party on a beach and some popular personalities graced the event.

In a video posted on Bobrisky’s page, Eniola Badmus was seen showing him love on the dance floor.

The actress joined the celebrant and made money rain on him. Rather than throw the cash into the air, the film star hit Bobrisky with several bundles of cash on his chest as she partied with him.

The celebrant also seemed very pleased as he hugged the cash tightly to his chest while continuing to dance.

Source: Legit.ng