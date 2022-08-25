Veteran Nollywood actor Olaiya Igwe has made a surprising revelation days after making the news for his unusual show of appreciation to MC Oluomo

The actor during a recent live session with junior colleague, Kemi Afolabi, disclosed that he was gifted a plot of land for his genuine display of gratitude

Igwe equally made a case for himself and wondered why people are bothered about how he chose to thank his benefactor

Veteran actor Olaiya Igwe has spoken up days after going viral for his unusual show of appreciation to MC Oluomo.

Recall that Legit.ng reported that the popular movie star created a scene by rolling on the floor after the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) boss gifted him a new car.

Actor Olaiye Igwe shares aftermath of appreciation to MC Oluomo.

Igwe’s actions had fetched him backlash from members of the online community but the actor has made it clear that he remains unmoved.

During a recent IG live session with junior colleague, Kemi Afolabi, the actor disclosed that his show of gratitude earned him another massive gift from an individual.

According to Igwe, the individual who was impressed by his genuine show of appreciation decided to gift him a plot of land.

Responding to the actor, Afolabi who is currently in the US for treatment also mentioned how she has been a beneficiary of MC Oluomo’s kindness. She mentioned how he also sent millions of naira to assist with her treatment.

Still on the matter, Igwe mentioned how colleagues in the industry who often need his assistance to meet MC Oluomo joined those who criticised his show of gratitude.

Watch their exchange below:

Social media users react

vrlstudio said:

"Giving thanks is very very good but make politics no enter personal decision."

iam_ajibola_ said:

"Una wahala if you like jump from tree….las las everybody will be ok."

Olaiya shows support for Portable

The controversial singer, Portable, made headlines over his visit to the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) boss MC Oluomo, where he was assured and told to go anywhere in Lagos state without fear.

Another video from the visit, which surfaced online, showed veteran actor Olaiya Igwe was present during Portable’s visit to MC Oluomo.

Olaiya, in the video, talked about Portable’s generosity, which he learnt from the NURTW chieftain as he encouraged him to continue with the good deeds.

