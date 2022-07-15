Controversial singer, Portable has, in a video, responded to claims that he is battling with Davido over their political stand in Osun state

The Zazoo crooner admitted that Davido gave him $3,000 (N1.8 million) but explained that he didn't spend the money alone

Portable urged people who do good not to seek requital as he said he shared the money with Poco Lee, Kogbagidi and others

It appears Nigerian singers, Davido and Portable, are going head to head in the upcoming governorship election in Osun state.

Davido is rooting for his uncle, who is the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s candidate, Ademola Adeleke, while Portable is pitching its tent with Governor Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Portable calls out Davido over their involvement in politics. Credit: @portablebaeby @davido

Source: Instagram

In the light of the confrontational campaigns and reports that Portable is not being loyal to a colleague who has shown him love in the past, the singer responded with a video to explain what he got from Davido.

According to him, Davido gave him $3,000 (N1.8million) and he gave Poco Lee $1,000 (N600,0000) while Kogbagidi collected $500 (N300,000).

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Portable also disclosed that he gave the army that escorted him to Davido's house and his DJ $200 (N120,000) each and he pocketed the rest of the money.

He further stated that he sang for Davido and collected his money as he advised him not to seek requital when doing good.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Portable's video

Social media users have reacted differently to Portable's video about Davido. Check out some responses below:

Clowndaddy21:

"You won boost your fame again abi… find another person bro."

Mylittlesecret234:

"This guy just Wan create war wey dem no send am."

Theblaqboycharm:

"If you are tired of holding it in and you feel like letting everyone know just tell Portable."

Official_dinero8:

"Watin dis guy dey talk sef who ask ham? No be ur fault na Olamide & Poco I blame‍♂️."

Portable shades Davido for unfollowing him

The forthcoming Osun state governorship election may have brought about the enmity between upcoming singer Portable and DMW label boss Davido.

Portable in a viral video shaded Davido as he said the Omo Baba Olowo singer had unfollowed him over their political differences.

The Zazzo crooner noted that he is not a rich kid, and made he made his father a rich man, unlike Davido.

Source: Legit.ng