Controversial singer, Portable has added chief to his name after he was coronated with a chieftaincy title in an Ogun state town

The Zazoo crooner became the Amuludun of Tigbo, Aworiland and he shared video of the traditional ceremony online

One of the videos that emerged saw the singer smoking after his coronation and Nigerians have reacted differently to his new title

The next time you see singer Portable on the street, you will have to add chief to his name as he became the latest celebrity chief.

The singer bagged a chieftaincy title in a town in Ogun state as the Amuludun of Tigbo, Aworiland.

Portable becomes a chief in Ogun. Credit: @portablebaeby

Portable shared some videos from the coronation ceremony on his Instagram page and announced to his fans that he is now a chief.

In another video, the singer was seen smoking as he left the palace after the coronation and one of his entourage members are trying to control him.

He also posted the poster of his coronation activities with Fuji star, Obesere as a guest artist.

Nigerians react to Portable's chieftaincy title

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Portable, coronation as Amuludun of Tigbo land.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Ablessing309:

"Congratulations to your Portable baby."

Dannylt231:

"Idamu palace if na like this you dey do before you for don go far."

Ivordee_autos:

"This one self Na still headies if you reason am well."

Ezekielayomide_elijahking:

"The blessings dey come wotowoto, akoi congratulations."

Edenadams:

"I pray the king has not look for trouble with his decision to make Portable a chief in his kingdom, this boy get many wahala o."

Source: Legit.ng