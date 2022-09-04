BBNaija Level Up: Deji Refuses to Leave House After Fake Housemate Is Called, 2 Other Housemates Evicted
- The BBNaija Level Up season has witnessed yet another eviction show that ended with three housemates being kicked out of the house
- The show host, Ebuka, started the night’s round of eviction by calling out the fake housemate, Deji
- After Deji’s eviction, Diana and Giddyfia followed in quick succession and Nigerians took to social media to react
The BBNaija Level Up season has once again given viewers something to talk about with the latest eviction show.
The show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, started out by informing the housemates that there was another fake housemate in their midst.
He then called on the fake housemate to step out but there was no response. Ebuka noted that perhaps the person did not want to leave then he specifically unveiled Deji as the second fake housemate for the season.
After Deji’s name was called, the other housemates let out screams while some people revealed that they knew he was the one. They gave him tight hugs and said their goodbyes.
According to Deji, he is looking forward to getting to know Chichi outside the show. He also added that Doyin is not his kind of person because she talks a lot.
Diana evicted from BBNaija house
The second housemate to leave the Big Brother house for the night was Diana.
After Ebuka called her name, the audience in the studio let out a scream. Her co-stars also gathered to hug her as expected.
Giddyfia evicted from BBNaija house
Ebuka came back on stage and noted that there would be another eviction. He then announced Giddyfia’s name to the surprise of some.
The young housemate shared hugs with his co-stars as they said their goodbyes.
Nigerians react to BBNaija evictions
adestitoali
Laughter is a best medicine but if you laugh for no reason,you need medicine so gidifaya need medicine
peculiar__aggy
I have always wanted him to go!! Bye two faced giddi
its.teejay_
Who dey vote chi chi ooo
oladejioluwademilade
I’ll genuinely miss Mon Cherie’s Diary section
theresahcarolinah
Who ll call biggie 'brick broda' now that Diana is gone
teeto__olayeni
My Moncherie, thank you for making us laugh on this show....Meanwhile we're getting the old chichi back this week. She go fight burst.
oromidayo27
Deji wan run big brother street
ellen_daterush2022
Deji be like, no not me, Ebuka u don’t like beautiful things …but Deji is so calm.
georgethonia
Deji no won come out o .
Nice one.
The BBNaija reality show has survived for seven seasons considering that it has been able to bring fans heavy doses of drama among other things.
Fans of the reality show have been known to get excited when controversial things happen on the show and even term shows without great rivalries as boring, according to them, they are there for the ‘vawulence’.
In its seven seasons, the BBNaija show has had some of the biggest celebrity rivalries to rock social media.
Source: Legit.ng