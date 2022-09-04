The BBNaija Level Up season has witnessed yet another eviction show that ended with three housemates being kicked out of the house

The show host, Ebuka, started the night’s round of eviction by calling out the fake housemate, Deji

After Deji’s eviction, Diana and Giddyfia followed in quick succession and Nigerians took to social media to react

The BBNaija Level Up season has once again given viewers something to talk about with the latest eviction show.

The show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, started out by informing the housemates that there was another fake housemate in their midst.

He then called on the fake housemate to step out but there was no response. Ebuka noted that perhaps the person did not want to leave then he specifically unveiled Deji as the second fake housemate for the season.

Three housemates evicted from BBNaija Level Up show.

Source: Instagram

After Deji’s name was called, the other housemates let out screams while some people revealed that they knew he was the one. They gave him tight hugs and said their goodbyes.

According to Deji, he is looking forward to getting to know Chichi outside the show. He also added that Doyin is not his kind of person because she talks a lot.

Diana evicted from BBNaija house

The second housemate to leave the Big Brother house for the night was Diana.

After Ebuka called her name, the audience in the studio let out a scream. Her co-stars also gathered to hug her as expected.

Giddyfia evicted from BBNaija house

Ebuka came back on stage and noted that there would be another eviction. He then announced Giddyfia’s name to the surprise of some.

The young housemate shared hugs with his co-stars as they said their goodbyes.

Nigerians react to BBNaija evictions

adestitoali

Laughter is a best medicine but if you laugh for no reason,you need medicine so gidifaya need medicine

peculiar__aggy

I have always wanted him to go!! Bye two faced giddi

its.teejay_

Who dey vote chi chi ooo

oladejioluwademilade

I’ll genuinely miss Mon Cherie’s Diary section

theresahcarolinah

Who ll call biggie 'brick broda' now that Diana is gone

teeto__olayeni

My Moncherie, thank you for making us laugh on this show....Meanwhile we're getting the old chichi back this week. She go fight burst.

oromidayo27

Deji wan run big brother street

ellen_daterush2022

Deji be like, no not me, Ebuka u don’t like beautiful things …but Deji is so calm.

georgethonia

Deji no won come out o .

Nice one.

