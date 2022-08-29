BBNaija Level Up show recently introduced a twist to the game that also left the viewers in shock

The housemates were made to go to the Diary Room to nominate two housemates each, one of whom will be evicted immediately

Amaka was eventually evicted from the show despite tying with Doyin and having six nominations

Fans of the show took to social media to react to the news as they called out the show organisers

BBNaija Level Up contestant, Amaka, has been evicted from the show after a new twist was introduced to the game.

On Monday, Aug 29, 2022, Big Brother announced to the housemates to nominate two of their co-stars each, one of whom will be evicted immediately.

Fans react as Amaka gets evicted from BBNaija Level Up show.

In the Diary Room, the housemates voted and Doyin and Amaka emerged with the highest nominations of six each.

The housemates later gathered in the Arena and Biggie announced that Amaka had been evicted from the show.

There was a moment of silence after the announcement before Amaka slowly walked to the door and told her co-stars that it was nice getting to know them. It was at that moment that they all stood up to give her a goodbye hug.

See the video of Amaka’s eviction below:

See the list on how they voted below:

Social media users blow hot over Amaka’s eviction

The news of Amaka’s eviction shook fans of the show on social media and many of them aired their grievances. A number of them also noted that there was a tie and wondered why Biggie decided to vote her out. Read some of their comments below:

malv_cuisine

"There was a tie, I have concluded biggie is part!al and hat€s Amaka."

Ayinke.ade:

"The organizers, the content creators, the whoever behind that voice, Are all good at psychology! They wanted Amaka out, They simply used and played on the housemates’ emotions to achieve their purpose. LOL."

Portharcourtbagstore_

"This is not fair at all "

ernieorganicskincare

"Why them Dey hug her "

Winni_dah_poh:

"before the burn house ……..” bye bye ooooo ….. bye bye ooo”"

Oladejioluwademilade:

"It’s the hugs from the nominators for me…Judas no do reach this one"

Lizzylope_

"What happened to viewers choice. This is too somehow abeg ah."

blocboyvirgin

The hate was too much sha.

Lavivia25

"Not good she and doyin had a tie why evict amaka "

chrisodins

"Biggie and Amaka been get beef b4 d hauz I don tok am b4"

bella_uyanie_95

"Amaka said she packed her Ghana must gocause she wants to collect all the Dano milk Now this"

mimi_odili

"Big brother should have allowed her fans to vote."

pweettymaryam

"Anyways I think Amaka and Dotun both have immunity for this week."

So sad.

Tacha and Mercy, other biggest BBNaija rivalries that rocked social media

The BBNaija reality show has survived for seven seasons considering that it has been able to bring fans heavy doses of drama among other things.

Fans of the reality show have been known to get excited when controversial things happen on the show and even term shows without great rivalries as boring, according to them, they are there for the ‘vawulence’.

In its seven seasons, the BBNaija show has had some of the biggest celebrity rivalries to rock social media.

