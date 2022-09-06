Nigerian reality star Kiddwaya is set to walk down the aisle soon with his fiancee who was recently unveiled to the world

Media personality, Daddy Freeze was at dinner with Kiddwaya and his lover with some of their other friends at the table

The BBNaija star lovingly fed his fiancee as Freeze ran commentary and celebrity pastor Tobi Adegboyega affirmed that he would be doing the honours of joining them together

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Kiddwaya has sparked reactions on social media after a video of him and his lover made the rounds.

The reality star was at dinner with media personality Daddy Freeze, celebrity pastor Tobi as well as other people, and his 'oyinbo' partner made an appearance.

Kiddwaya shows off oyinbo fiancee Photo credit: @kiddwaya/@daddyfreeze

Source: Instagram

Egged on by Freeze, Kidd proceeded to show the romantic side of him by feeding his fiancee and finally kissing her amidst cheers from everyone.

The reality star asked if Pastor Tobi would join them in holy matrimony, and the cleric replied saying that he will be honoured to do the honours.

He also added that he would be doing the same for Davido when he is ready.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the video

titilala_brownsugar:

"Daddyfreeze the children of twitter will not like this ooooodem go drag am tire today."

lynslove1:

"As in we’ve seen it already In bbn . But thank God Erica is fine n doing well on her own those shipping should ship wisely "

chioma_nelly_adindu:

"So cute o..Biko Erica dodged a bullet."

nweze.favour.904

"Erica has moved on. Anybody dragging her no get sense. Let her be. Babe dey enjoy life and she no send anybody. Get that "

nikki__ex

"#JusticesforEricaKidderica in the potopotoAfter eating shippers money God abeg oh I come in peace"

nwan_man10:

"So last last our versace wedding will not take place..after the prayer and fasting on twitter space that year..bbn shippers una dey try"

ladymoh_beauty_affairs:

"VERSACE WEDDING IN THE MUD "

BBN stars Kiddwaya and Erica’s fan joins church program to pray for them

BBNaija Lockdown housemates, Erica and Kiddwaya’s fans have continued to pray for them to become a married couple, even two years after the show.

A post made the rounds online of a fan who asked God to make the BBNaija stars get married.

The fan had joined an online church program and dropped the prayer request about the BBNaija stars.

Source: Legit.ng