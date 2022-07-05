“You Still Chose to Be a Second Option”: Nigerians Bash Yul Edochie’s 2nd Wife As She Lists Lovable Qualities
- Yul Edochie's second wife, Judy Austin, recently noted that it would be tragic for anyone not to love her back because of her admirable qualities
- The actress, who is not exactly a favourite, tagged herself as a beautiful, intelligent, and phenomenal woman
- Nigerians were, however, quick to remind Judy that despite her lovable attributes, she chose to be a side piece and a second option
Popular actor Yul Edochie and his second wife Judy Austin can almost do nothing right in the eyes of Nigerians since they decided to get married.
Judy, in a new post on her Instagram page, highlighted the amazing qualities that she possesses such that anyone who didn't love her back would find it tragic.
The actress who also shared a lovely photo of herself capped it up and called herself a phenomenal woman.
"I did not ruin any home": BBNaija's Maria finally addresses allegations of sleeping with married men
"Imagine not loving me back……..me…………a Beautiful…Intelligent…Hilarious…Phenomenal woman. That’s tragic!"
See the post below:
Nigerians bash Judy
march2283:
"With all these qualities you became a second wife and not the president wife. A wife they cannot freely post on their handle like the first wife."
bimbylads:
"All these attributes for yourself is enough for you to get yourself a man not another woman’s husband."
okitetochi:
"With all these, you still became a second option. Too bad sha."
tochianugbuo:
"You need attention abi? You want people to comment on ur post, congratulations we Don comment"
mam_iv:
"Na we suppose dey call you those names, unfortunately you are none of the above."
Judy officially introduces herself as Yul Edochie’s wife
Judy Austin, a Nollywood actress, put herself up for another round of dragging on social media after officially introducing herself as actor Yul Edochie's wife.
"May will soon come to her senses": Nigerians drag Yul Edochie over comment on Chacha Eke's marriage crisis
The actress took to her social media timeline to share a new photo of herself. In the caption, she referred to herself as her excellency as she added the actor’s name and surname to hers.
Some social media users have, however, bashed her for referring to herself as ‘Her Excellency,’ adding that only Yul’s first wife May was worthy of it.
