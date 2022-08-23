BBNaija’s Nina Ivy has taken to social media with a post asking fellow mothers for help as it regards raising their kids

Apparently, her 2-year-old son, Denzel, got an incident report note from school for bullying a fellow classmate

Nina shared a video showing how she cautioned the little man but social media users had different things to say about her approach

US-based reality star Nina Ivy has stirred reactions on social media after crying out for help as it regards handling her two-year-old son, Denzel.

Taking to her Instastory channel, Nina disclosed that the little man went to school for the very first time and returned being tagged a bully.

Sharing an incident report note that was given to her, Denzel’s teacher mentioned how he had pulled a female classmate’s hair and caused her to fall to the ground.

Nina also shared a video showing the moment she tried to caution her son about his unacceptable behaviour, but she didn’t seem to have a complete hold on him.

The young mum called on fellow mothers online to share tips on how she should handle the situation and prevent future occurrences.

Social media users react

akanke_fikayomi said:

"A video of this shouldn't be online. This isn't how to talk to him, he's holding a remote, you're distracting him from whatever he's watching, then you're making a video. This is clearly not how you can get through to him. Omo. Na was."

maysdessertsng said:

"She clearly isn't getting through to that child, she needs to put the phone down, get him sit, face him and have a proper conversation with him."

ife_virgo said:

"Just tell her what to do simple,she asked for mother’s opinion:it’s okay to tell her not post next time,but tell her what to do so others can learn."

uniq.ue9406 said:

"And she has a phone on the hand whilst scolding him with the order hand Nina your child can’t listen to you while you’re videotaping him talk with him and leave internet alone . Nawa oo."

peachydivaa said:

"U r nt yet serious about teaching him the right tin to do ..continue with ur accent and ur phone..."

