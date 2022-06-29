Nollywood’s Mimi Orjiekwe is enjoying her proud moment as suggested by recent posts shared with fans on Instagram

Apparently, the movie star’s daughter, Jasmine, bagged five different awards at her school’s graduation ceremony

The happy mum shared photos and videos on Instagram as fans and other well-wishers congratulated the little one

Nollywood actress Mimi Orjiekwe is busting with pride at the moment as she recently took to social media to celebrate her daughter’s academic achievements.

Apparently, Mimi's girl, Jasmine, just graduated from school and it wasn’t without special recognition.

Actress Mimi Orjiekwe's daughter bags 5 awards in school. Photo: @mimiorjiekwe

The little one snagged five different awards at the graduation ceremony and this made the actress enjoy her proud mummy moment.

"1 of Best 3 pupil’s in her Class Best In Creative Art! Best In General Paper! Neatest Girl! Most behaved!" Mimi wrote as she listed her daughter’s award categories.

The mother and daughter were spotted posing side by side in some cute pictures taken at the graduation ceremony.

See her post below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

ucheelendu said:

"Congratulations darling Jazzy .I’m so proud of you ❤️."

tersyakpata said:

"Awwwwn. So cute. May God continually bless you and your Baby. And Grant all your heart desires."

slaychinnybackup said:

"Wow❤️❤️❤️❤️congrats my love above d sky is ur starting point."

linasblog.ng said:

"Award of the best mummy goes to u jare❤️❤️❤️ congratulations pretty angel."

estycocob said:

"Congratulations ur daughter is such a beautiful smart soul ❤️."

xtrimfitng said:

"Congratulations baby girl @hot_littlejasmine you will continue to grow in wisdom and in the love of God. More blessings and more money @mimiorjiekweng."

goniglory said:

"Graduates of the year..........congratulations Jazzzzzz❤️more wins dear."

