A young Nigerian man has shared a video where his girlfriend kept crying as he was getting ready to catch a flight to Dubai

The lady who could not control her tears held onto her man as the boyfriend kept petting her to keep her calm

Many people expressed mixed reactions to the video as some told him not to break his girlfriend's heart

A short emotional video has shown the moment a lady could not hold back her tears as her man was about leaving for abroad.

In the clip, the man held her tight, putting her head on chest. It was such an emotional parting. The lady would not stop crying.

The man told the lady that he will soon be back. Photo source: TikTok/@vicsly10

The lover finally leaves

There were sounds of "aww" in the video before the man made his way inside the airport. A part of the video showing him in air has him looking sombre as he wore his dark sunshade.

Many people who reacted to his video told him to not let the lady down and make sure to make her joyful.

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over one million views with over 900 comments.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Anse_Of_Absu said:

"Make sure you make it over there big bro and put a smile on mama."

Prince Oby said:

"As you left she already in another man house don’t think too much, just go work for money ohb."

Adeola Homolara said:

"Forget about him already because is not coming back for you. you lost him."

Happiness said:

"He go still cheat. Dubai guys ehhnnn fear dem, he will deny not having a gf back home."

mhizdiamond250 said:

"please don't break her heart oo I can feel the tears in her eyes i remember when my boyfriend left and he didn't come back for me again."

Lady's fiance relocated after 1 week of proposal

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady has gone on TikTok to narrate how her lover relocated to the UK a week after he proposed to her.

In a video, the lady identified as zaynab_azeez on TikTok stated that a few people who knew about it started making her feel bad, suggesting that their relationship may crumble.

She revealed that a few months later, the man returned to Nigeria and married her. A part of the video she shared has her flaunting her marriage certificate.

