A little girl decided to give the bathroom an upgrade by drawing all over it and her momma caught her out

The video has left many laughing as the baby girl decided to pretend to faint to try and save herself from what she had done

People could not get enough of her performance and loved the way she quickly thought on her feet and tried to save herself

Children are naturally mischievous and nine times out of 10 is purely a result of the discovery, not disobedience. From doing their own make-up to playing hairdresser and cutting their own hair, kids do the craziest things when trying to figure out this big world.

One baby girl thought adding a little colour to the bathroom would be fun until her momma caught her.

A little girl pretended to faint when her mom caught her drawing all over the bathroom. Image: Twitter / @jah_vinny_23

Twitter user @jah_vinny_23 shared a clip of the little girl who took to the entire bathroom, the toilet, walls basin, everything, with what looks like her mother’s lipstick.

Upon getting caught, she had to think quickly and decided that pretending to faint was her only way out of this. The tweep who shared the video captioned it:

“Award for the best new actress goes to…”

Social media users had to applaud the little girl for her quick thinking

There is no denying that little sis gave a sterling performance. People cannot get enough of the drama and how smart she was to think so quickly. Shame, she really tried to save herself.

Take a look at some of the hilarious comments:

@SmaaEvelyn said:

“She tried the tears and saw that she’s not winning, and went for "fainting".”

@maNtseleHlubi said:

“She gets me every time I see this. Baby girl needs not a single audition, she was born ready❤️”

@YamawelaseN said:

“Dam she's good shame, she's now playing victim.”

Little girl spotted sleeping on the sofa after scattering house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little girl was seen taking a nap on a sofa after messing up the house.

Apparently, she was left unattended to for a while and the little girl seized the opportunity to have fun in her own way.

A viral video shows her mother walking into the house only to meet a scattered home with chocolate stains all over the sofa.

The heartbroken mother said the sofa hasn't stayed up to two months since they bought it at the market. The trending video was reposted on Instagram by @bcrworldwide.

