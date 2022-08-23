Comedian MC Edo Pikin is back on social media with another child birth news just a year and some months after welcoming his first

The entertainer hilariously mentioned that he and his wife decided to speed things up hence the reason for the new addition to their family

Fans and colleagues were spotted in the comment section with congratulatory messages for the new father and mother

It is indeed a moment of joy and celebration in the household of top comedian MC Edo Pikin who has just welcomed another son with his wife.

Recall Legit.ng reported that the entertainer became a first-time father in January 2021 and happily shared the news with his followers on social media.

MC Edo Pikin and his wife welcome 2nd son. Photo: @mcedopikin

Source: Instagram

Well, the comedian recently returned online announcing that he and his wife decided to speed things up, hence the reason for a new addition to their family.

"Help us thank God ooooooo , I say make I rush am oo, I Dey hurry Abeg , Weldone my beautiful and strong wife @lilytom_ ❤️❤️ @kingojie2021 you are now an old taker."

Congratulatory messages pour in

livingstoneodarode said:

"Congratulations brother more to celebrate."

sograced_caleb said:

"Chai, MC Edopikin u don fire this woman again. U sure say ur first don dey waka so abi u sure say he don leave brest before u use ur trailer jam dz innocent woman? Lolzzz."

iya_oba said:

"Congratulations. Abeg do quick and do last born next year ."

zynnyken said:

"Ha no be small Rush o, congratulations to you both."

laughpillscomedy said:

"Congratulations my brother my friend ❤️Thank you our wife."

mcbizzymouth said:

"Congratulations baba , God blessings all the way August born are kings."

Nollywood's Tricia Eseigbe welcomes twins, unveils them on birthday

In a similar story, Legit.ng previously reported that Nollywood actress, Tricia Eseigbe, shared the great news of the birth of her twins with fans on social media.

Taking to her Instagram page, the movie star, who was marking her birthday, used the opportunity to unveil her newborn babies.

Tricia shared an adorable family photo that included her twins, and fans and celebs celebrated her in the comment section.

Source: Legit.ng