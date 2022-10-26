Popular Nigerian dancer-turned-singer, Poco Lee, spoiled himself after celebrating his birthday, and fans are gushing over it

The celebrity dancer flooded his Instagram story channel with videos and photos of the new Jaguar ride he newly acquired

Nigerians have showered him with beautiful words as they congratulated him on his latest acquisition

Poco Lee is giving amazing post-birthday vibes as he decided to give himself a big treat a few days after celebrating his birthday.

The celebrity dancer splurged millions of naira on a new red Jaguar exotic ride, and he shared videos and photos of it online.

Poco Lee buys new ride. Credit: @poco_lee

Source: Instagram

Indigenous rapper, Phyno also gave him a special drink to celebrate the new ride and the dancer received it with thanks.

Nigerians have trooped to social media to congratulate Poco Lee on the big win and gushed over his new ride.

Check out a post about the ride below:

Nigerians congratulate Poco Lee

Social media users have trooped to the comments section of the post about Poco Lee's new ride and showered him with congratulatory messages.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Iam_mayor_01:

"Congratulations uncle Odinaka."

Harbzyberry:

"Wow congrats to international dancer Odinaka, now na house remain."

Endylight1:

"Congratulations to him, you are next in line. Say Amen."

Azzylee_jay:

"Poco na very hardworking guy normally, congratulations brother man, more of it, this is huge actually."

Shile_media_brand:

"Poco sef no small for industry abeg, he don pay him dues."

Officialendylight1:

"When you work hard, you will earn well."

Winsomeneverbrokeagain:

"Why be say na after birthday them de buy car."

