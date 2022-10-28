Nollywood actor Dike Osinachi aka Apamanolly has taken to social media with proof that he is doing his daddy duties well

The actor, on his Instagram page, shared photos from bath time with his adorable look-alike daughter

Osinachi's post stirred mixed reactions from netizens, while some commended him, others commented about the baby's beauty

Popular comic actor Dike Osinachi well known as Apamanolly is actively involved in caring for his baby.

The actor on his Instagram page shared several photos of himself bathing his daughter and cleaning her up after, just like the mum would do.

Nigerians react as Dike Osinachi shares photo Photo credit: @apamanolly

Source: Instagram

From the photos, both father and child looked like they enjoyed their time together.

The comic actor, in his caption, suggested that he shared photos of the moment so that he would not be tagged as a bad husband in future.

"Tomorrow they will say am not a good husband."

See the post below:

Reactions to Amapanolly's post

uchennannanna:

"Just this once and we no go hear word again My beautiful baby❤️❤️❤️"

uefa_elshaddai:

"The truth is that most of we men do alot of domestic work in close doors without even letting people know and we still give the credits to our women.if it makes them happy to take all the Credit then so be it,we move with ♥️"

mauric.e__:

"Your kids always looking stunning you are cheating your wife with the complexion though."

starphotographyc:

"Posting these pictures doesn't confirm that you're a good husband either . You will be fine."

chika_thelmaduru_uk:

"Well done Apama....Ezi Nna . Cute baby. He or She looks like the mum."

efosa_jenni:

"Nor put water for he nose ooh good husband."

blessed_moment_official:

"You're doing really well boss."

mbazziesther:

'What a beautiful baby"

