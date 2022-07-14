Nollywood actress, Tricia Eseigbe, recently shared the great news of the birth of her twins with fans on social media

Taking to her Instagram page, the movie star, who was marking her birthday, used the opportunity to unveil her newborn babies

Tricia shared an adorable family photo that included her twins, and fans and celebs celebrated her in the comment section

Nigerian actress, Tricia Eseigbe, recently clocked a new age and she celebrated with a big announcement on social media.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the movie star shared photos of herself with her first daughter, Gracelyn, and noted that it was their birthday.

Actress Tricia Eseigbe unveils newborn twins on she and first daughter's birthday. Photos: @tricia_eseigbe_kerry

Source: Instagram

She accompanied the snaps with prayers for herself and her little girl. Part of her caption reads:

“It Brings Me So Much Joy to Celebrate our birthday together Gracelyn Kerry. I Pray that GOD ALMIGHTY Blesses Us as Always and Wrap HIS MIGHTY ARMS Of PROTECTION Around Us On This Extra Special Day and Forever.”

Tricia Eseigbe unveils twins on birthday

Not stopping there, the actress shared the good news of herself welcoming twins with her many fans.

In a subsequent post on her page, Tricia posted a family photo that showed her cradling her newborn twins and her husband carrying their oldest daughter.

The movie star then announced the newest addition to their family as she revealed their names to fans.

She wrote:

“IT BRINGS US DOUBLE JOY AS WE ANNOUNCE THE NEW ARRIVAL's IN OUR FAMILY, BABY ISABELLA & BABY CHRISTABEL KERRY.

"WE GIVE GOD ALL THE GLORY & HONOUR. IT's THE LORD's DOING & IT's MARVELLOUS IN OUR SIGHT. .WE REJOICE IN THE LORD FOR HIS PROVISION & HIS PRESERVATION. #ITCANONLYBEGOD.”

See her post below:

Congratulations pour in from fans for Tricia and her family

A number of fans and celebrities took to Tricia’s comment section to wish her family well. Read some of their comments below:

Ememisong:

“Wow, wow, congratulations dear Sis❤️❤️❤️.”

Chidimokeme:

“Congratulations Sis Awesome ❤️❤️.”

Shangeorgefilms:

“Congratulations sweetheart ❤️.”

Vivianmetchieofficial:

“Wowwww. Double congratulations sis. Congratulations to the new mummy and daddy.”

Nnekaisaacmoses:

“Congratulations again sis ❤️❤️.”

Realsusanpeters:

“Congratulations .”

Chief_dr_ejirookurame:

“Wow massive congratulations sis.”

Danielakpeyi:

“Congratulations ❤️ our God is awesome."

