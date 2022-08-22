In 2010, Shamara Habour did a song with Waje but never released it because she got married and relocated to Germany

Shamara returned 12 years after and to claim her spot in the Nigerian music industry

She dropped two singles, Every Woman is Beautiful and Wipe Our Tear, which she dedicated to Ukrainians and Nigerians killed or displaced by war and religious violence

Sandra Harbor, known by her stage name Shamara is a Nigerian singer and songwriter who made her debut in 2010 with her Song titled My Style. Shamara has worked with artistes like Waje, K Solo, DJ Tee and others.

Shamara disappeared from the entertainment industry after she got married. She went on a sabbatical leave in other to have time for her family before pursuing a career in music.

Now she's ready to step back into the world of music again, but this time she's on a different mission. Yes, she still loves to sing and entertain, but she also feels a greater social responsibility to use her talents and platform to help others.

Germany-Based Singer Shamara Dedicates Proceeds From Her New Songs to Ukrainians, Nigerians Displaced by War

Shamara drops new song, Every Woman Is Beautiful, after 12 years break

Shamara is ready to take her music to the next level and be recognized and counted among the world's top pop singers while conveying hope and empowerment to women everywhere. She claimed:

"I sing to brighten all faces because music is for the sad man."

Forever a creative soul, she refuses to give up on her dreams. She's hardworking and original, proudly proclaiming that she never imitates anyone and loves doing things her way.

Her new single, Every Woman Is Beautiful, is a song for every man and woman to hear and meditate on its words for its deeper meaning in hopes of building stronger, more peaceful relationships. The song has seven questions for men

“It is disturbing that eight in every 10 women have faced one form of abuse or the other. Irrespective of challenges women encounter daily, they have remained resolute so I decided to celebrate women and make a tribute to them,. We are beautiful creatures and most be seen as such.”

Shamara dedicates proceeds from song to displaced Ukrainians and Nigerians

The Germany-based singer dedicates a song, Wipe Our Tear, to the Ukrainians and Nigerians killed and displaced by war and religious violence.

She is donating all revenue earned from the song to charities through her foundation to help those two groups.

Shamara’s humanitarian work

While away, Shamara founded the Ideal Harbor Women's Foundation in 2013, knowing that she might not be able to save the world, but she could undoubtedly empower and assist less privileged women, especially during pregnancy.

Sharing with Legit.ng on the reason behind her NGO, Shamara, in an emotionally laden voice, noted that she lost one of her best friends to maternal mortality as the friend died while giving birth while the child is alive.

“I only let her and travelled to the Imo to see my parents and Port Harcourt to attend a friend’s wedding. She was fine when I was leaving only for her husband to call me days after that she died while giving birth to her baby. That hurts till date.”

And since then, the foundation has been a big part of her life as she fights for the less privileged and stands for peace and respect.

Shamara was born in Aba, Abia state, and raised in Imo state. Despite her fame and ascension to stardom, she considers her greatest accomplishment to be a proud mother and wife, who currently lives with her husband and children in Germany.

