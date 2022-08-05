“To Be Comfortable, I Needed to Be Rich”: Alexx Ekubo Says He Found Out the Hard Way How Wealth Works
- Prolific Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo has said that when he started as an actor, all he wanted was to live a comfortable life and not about amassing wealth
- However, he said he has come to find out that to live a life of comfort, one has to be quite wealthy
- Alexx's revelation comes days after he confirmed the acquisition of a new mansion in a highbrow community in Lagos
Ace Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo has taken to his social media page to share sacred advice about life that he only realised as he aged.
The movie star wrote that when he started his career as an actor, all he ever wanted was to live a life of comfort and not necessarily a life of wealth.
However, he said along the way he has come to find out that to live a life of comfort, a person has to be wealthy.
Alexx Ekubo then noted that it was upon stumbling on this sacred nugget that he realised he had to double his "hustle" to give himself the kind of life he desires.
But he also did note that he only found out about this truth the hard way. Legit.ng also recalls that the actor recently confirmed acquiring a new house and some new automobiles
See the actor's caption to a photo of himself on the street of London below:
"When I started this hustle, all I wanted to do was be comfortable, I wasn’t thinking about being rich. I later found out the hard way that to be comfortable I needed to be rich. So I had to double my hustle."
Read the reactions of Nigerians to his post:
@queency4harmony
"De hustle paid you."
@blessing_ry
" facts stated!!."
@a.johnsonkelvin
" you keep inspiring the young generations. Love you man ❤️."
@rose.kokeh
"That’s the voice of a man keep it up."
@audreyharrisonxox
"Oga leave long caption, do giveaway."
