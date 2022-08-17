Evicted BBNaija Level-Up housemate, Khalid, has sparked hilarious reactions online when he spoke about his relationship with Daniella

Khalid, during an interview, insisted that he never had intimate time with Daniella but admitted that they are both in love

He also insisted that his body is a temple and what they had was just aggressive kissing session, Nigerians have reacted to his interview

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level-Up housemate, Khalid has opened up about his relationship and his time in biggie's house.

The reality star during an interview with Mz Vixk on BBUnlocked cleared the air over the viral clips of himself and Daniella having fun under the duvet on multiple occasions.

Khalid speaks on his relationship with Daniella. Credit: @therealkhalid_ @daniellapeters_official

Source: Instagram

While in biggie's house, Khalid and Daniella were caught moving aggressively under the duvet on several occasions and the Plateau State-born artiste denied that they ever had intimate time.

It would be recalled that the Plateau State-born artist and his fellow housemate, Daniella, caused a stir online after videos of them moving aggr€ssively under the duvet on multiple occasions surfaced.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

According to him:

I never had sex in the house, my body is a temple, it was just aggressive kissing. We didn’t forget the cameras but I didn’t neglect my feelings.”

He further spoke about his serious relationship with Daniella in the house,

“It was quick, I knew I said I didn’t want a relationship but it hit me like a bus. It is serious,”

Watch his interview below:

Nigerians react to Khalid's statement

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Khalid denying that he never got intimate with Daniella.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Havilahdivas101:

"Una pressure with too much questioning naim make Tiwa say somebody son was Jesus."

Fave_fundz:

"Una don dey use waist kiss? Just thinking out loud."

Chika_bae16:

"So you wan tell me say na una two mouth just dey dance under duvet like this."

Iam_batoria:

"I said it…. Last year was aggressive cuddling, this year is aggressive kissing."

Amaka watches in disbelief as Khalid and Daniella get ‘freaky’ under the sheets

Legit.ng earlier reported that while her colleagues Khalid and Daniella got to pleasing themselves under the sheet, Amaka stayed vigilant and kept watch.

The Level-Up housemate quietly watched and strained her ears to get proper details of what was going on under the sheets.

Different hilarious reactions greeted Amaka's action as many people say they would love to see her do more vigilante work.

Source: Legit.ng