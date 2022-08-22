BBNaija’s Allyson and Hermes are the latest pair in the Level Up house to keep viewers glued to their ‘situationship’ drama

Following the house merger, Hermes appeared to have taken offence at how cordial Allyson got with fellow housemate, Bryan

This led to a conversation between the two, with Hermes eventually telling his potential love interest that she is free to do as she pleases in the house

More ‘situationship’ drama continues to unfold in the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level Up house, and Allyson and Hermes have found themselves in the mix.

Things took an unexpected turn between the two after they locked lips days ago, which appears to account for Hermes' recent reservations.

Allyson tells Hermes he's jealous. Photo: @hermesiyele/@smoothallyson

Apparently, following Biggie’s house merger, Allyson got extra playful with a fellow male housemate, Bryan, and this didn’t go down well with Hermes.

During a conversation to trash things out, Allyson accused Hermes of being jealous and not trusting her.

Hermes, in turn, submitted that trust must be earned while making it clear that Allyson is free to do as she likes since whatever is between them hasn’t been properly defined.

Watch the two speak below:

Social media users react

fifeoflagos said:

"Everybody is marking territory this night."

mimi_danniels said:

"Dis gal should distance herself frm Hermes spirit of destruction we reject u in Jesus name."

anabel_cosmas24 said:

"Hermes don dey loose focus...e be like say dem no need 100m again."

asoribaa said:

"She even told Diana that she likes groovy , imagine behaving like MTN everywhere you go."

ola___ife said:

"E be like say big brother go extend this show till December oooo , house don scatter like this."

therealayimona said:

"Persin wey dey date 2 people for real life Nahim you Dey find serious relationship from."

Diana and Chichi fight dirty

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the BBNaija’s Sunday Live eviction show came with a huge shocker for housemates as Biggie announced the cancellation of levels.

However, after the housemates were merged as one, it didn’t take long for the first fight to break out between Diana and Chichi.

The ladies hurled abusive words at each other as they fought over locker space, with other housemates trying to wade into the drama.

