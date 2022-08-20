Legendary Nigerian Fuji musician, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall aka KWAM 1 recently celebrated his 50th year on stage

The music star threw a very lavish party in Lagos with dignitaries in attendance and videos from the occasion has made the rounds

Top Nollywood celebrities such as Femi Adebayo, Ibrahim Chatta and more, were seen partying hard as they stormed the event in style

Legendary Nigerian Fuji singer, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall (KWAM 1), caused a great buzz on social media after he clocked 50 years on stage.

To mark the milestone in his career, the Fuji maestro threw a very big party in the evening of August 19, 2022.

The lavish ceremony took place at the Oriental Hotel in Lagos and it played host to a number of top royalties, billionaires and Nollywood celebrities.

KWAM 1’s 50 year on stage event was a talk of the town party as videos made the rounds on social media to the joy of fans.

Nollywood actors such as Femi Adebayo, Ibrayin Chatta, Mercy Aigbe and her husband Adekaz, Faithia Williams. Muyiwa Ademola, Adunni Ade and more were in attendance.

These movie stars appeared to enjoy themselves very much going by videos that surfaced online. See some of them below:

Wasiu with his beautiful wife, Emmanuella, representing well at their party:

Ibrahim Chatta, Femi Adebayo, others steal show with their dance moves at event:

Muyiwa Ademola with the impressive moves:

Other veteran Nollywood stars dancing hard to Wasiu's performance:

Fathia Williams, Bimbo Thomas, other guests enjoying party:

Foluke Daramola with Mercy Aigbe and her husband, Adekaz, having a good time:

Yinka Quadri, Muka Ray and others:

Iyabo Ojo looking gorgeous in green outfit and turban:

Fans celebrate KWAM 1, react to his 50 years on stage event

Read some of the comments from internet users to the event below:

Peter_obi_side_chic:

“Them don shift the first wife like first slice of bread”

Rachymama5:

“Not even a single decor on the table..every where just blank.”

Ileife_hoestory:

“I don’t understand about this setting of this whole event… dem know budget for this event ni??? The settings look wack..”

Deedora2021:

“Wicked world, where is the woman that has been there for most of this 50years.”

Iamflorenceifeoma:

“So what the other wives, abi baba no allow them attend ni .”

Im_yemi_classic:

“Where is the woman all along the journey!! When sunny Ade celebrated his 35yrs on king of music he carried his 10wives along to the concert,the children ganwill b happy.”

Officialhossana1:

“Let me clear the ground.. 65-50= 15, that’s a good starting age as a Fuji musician.. The 50 on stage performance is added to the years he spent serving Ayinde Barrister aka Talazo. Congratulations .”

Interesting.

Videos from party venue goes viral

Recall that Legit.ng previously gathered the report of a video making the rounds on social media that captured the moment billionaire, Sir Olu Okewo, opened the doors to his luxury mansion as he welcomed KWAM1’s boys.

The business mogul received his special invite to the event and promised to show up to support the veteran fuji musician.

Well, D-day already arrived and videos started emerging from the event which went down at the Oriental Hotel in Lagos.

