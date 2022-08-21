Controversial Nigerian media personality, Shade Ladipo, has fired shots at three of Nigeria’s top artistes

The TV personality noted that YBNL boss, Olamide, has done more for the industry than the three of them combined

Her statement caused a massive buzz on social media as internet users shared their candid opinions

Popular Nigerian media personality, Shade Ladipo, recently threw shade at Davido, Wizkid and Burna Boy while praising Olamide.

Taking to her Instagram story, the TV girl shared her candid opinion on how Olamide has greatly impacted the industry.

According to her, she wonders if Olamide is getting enough praise for how he has been a great impact.

Shade Ladipo says Olamide has done more for the industry than the top 3 artistes combined. Photos: @shadeladipo, @wizkidnews, @davido, @burnaboygram

Not stopping there, she added that since he became a star, he has probably done more than the top three artists combined.

She wrote:

“I wonder if we give Olamide enough kudos for his impact in the industry. Since he attained stardom, he has probably done more than any of your top 3 combined. (Yes I said it) He deserves a lot of praise for his contribution. #MyThought.”

See a screenshot of her post below:

Internet users react as Shade Ladipo praises Olamide and fired shots at others

Ladipo’s post raised a debate on social media as people shared their mixed reactions. Read some of their comments below:

Amyskitchenandtreats:

“FOR ONCE I AGREED WITH HER ”

Db_naturals_:

“Ahhh I agree he has done a lot but biko no comparison because he’s not in competition with anyone ”

Xom_mie:

“Where’s the lie????”

Kelbenkynwanne:

“She’s not far from the truth at all.”

Onyinyeeeee:

“You all should stop the comparison. It’s still a win for us all.”

__Kofoworola_:

“Mention the top 3 if u get mind.”

Enjoy_iamenjoy:

“Remove Davido n Don Jazzy please.”

Jay_stunna_ukandu:

“You can still give him accolades without indirectly shading other artists. Stop comparing, it’s not healthy.”

Asake on how Olamide took his career to another level

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian singer Asake, who is currently blazing hot, joined the long list of singers Olamide has helped push into the spotlight.

Asake has nothing but good things to speak about the YBNL label boss as he revealed that a single call from Olamide changed his life.

The statement has stirred emotions from many fans and followers of the veteran singer as they applauded him for the effort.

