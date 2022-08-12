Nollywood actor Yul Edochie just seems not to be able to get any form of reprieve online after his cheating scandal as trolls come for him for posting his colleague's picture

The movie star had shared a picture of Destiny Etiko as she turns a year older today, with a caption describing her as a drama doll

Yul in his post wished Etiko many more successful years ahead while praying that God be with her always

Ace Nollywood actor Yul Edochie got brutally trolled by his followers after he shared a picture of his industry colleague Destiny Etiko on her birthday.

The thespian had taken to his Instagram page to share a photo of Etiko as she turned a year older, but his act of love was received by some vicious trolling.

Yul Edochie gets dragged by fans for posting Destiny Etiko Photo credit: @yuledochie/@destinyetikoofficial

Source: Instagram

His followers noted that after his cheating scandal with Judy Austin, whenever he posts any woman on his social media handle they get worried that he may be in another secret relationship.

These were some of the reactions by Yul Edochie's followers, even though his caption didn't suggest anything shady between himself and Destiny Etiko.

Read Yul's birthday message to his colleague below:

"A very happy birthday to you Dramadoll @destinyetikoofficial. I wish you many more successful years. May God be with you always."

Read some of the reactions the post generated:

@keziahsavanna:

"If it was this drama doll you went out with we could have understood small.... But I guess she is too classy to bring herself down to that level of BS!"

@queen_sassy_of_asia:

"Now we fear that any woman you post mybe you are in a secret relationship with ,we just wait for the day you decide to share with us ."

@mavisaduku:

"Only just the post everybody, trying to be associated with people byforce. Na only that local girl dey post u. Try get sense na. Anyways, my adorable Destiny, God bless ur day dear."

Yul Edochie pushed to the wall, rains curses on critics

Legit.ng recalls reporting that a while back Nollywood actor Yul Edochie reacted to the constant bashing he had been receiving online since he became public about his marriage to a second wife.

The actor appeared to have stopped taking the high road as he heavily clamped down on his critics in an Instagram post.

Edochie wondered why people are sad to see others happy while maintaining that he doesn’t subscribe to the idea of letting God deal with haters.

Source: Legit.ng